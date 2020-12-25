Finding the Silver Lining in Three Postponed Games

Being forced to postpone three games is never a good thing, but could there be one positive aspect of it?

Syracuse basketball was forced to pause all team activities for the second time this season as a result of contact tracing stemming from a positive COVID-19 test within the Buffalo Bulls program just one day after playing against the Orange. The pause also led to three games (Notre Dame, Wake Forest, North Carolina) being postponed. Syracuse's next game will be on January 6th against Florida State.

How is anything about that positive? Well there could be one, believe it or not. That positive would be the return of starting center Bourama Sidibe. Sidibe left the season opener just a few minutes in after suffering a torn meniscus. He had surgery on December 1st and was expected to be out at least four weeks.

There was hope that Sidibe would return by the end of this month. Head coach Jim Boeheim said during his radio show Wednesday night that the team is eager to get Sidibe back and he should be able to return against the Seminoles.

"The only good news about not playing the games is he should be back for the next game," Boeheim said. "We thought he might even play at Wake Forest."

In Sidibe's absence, Marek Dolezaj has moved from forward to center and Alan Griffin has slid into the starting lineup. Dolezaj has performed well all season, and is fourth in the ACC in assists at 4.3 per game. He is also averaging a career high 12.6 points along with six rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the floor.

The return of Sidibe would give Syracuse a better defensive presence in the middle and on the glass. As Syracuse gets into the heart of ACC play, his availability will be important.