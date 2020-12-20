SU Defeats Buffalo 107-96

The game started out normal for the Orange. They were up by four and the team was playing together and it seemed that as long as they kept their rhythm. Everything changed so quickly when Buffalo kept scoring back and forth unanswered, and the SU defense seemed like they were nowhere to be found. Ending the first half down by 16 did not seem promising for the team. Heading into the second half, it seemed like it was going to be more of a game dominated by the opposing team. Everything changed and something clicked in the team to work together with about 10 minutes left on the clock. Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin stepped up when they needed to tie the game. Buddy Boeheim also stepped up to give the Orange their first lead since the beginning of the game. With two minutes left it was going back between Syracuse up by two or Buffalo tying the game. With 13 seconds left in the game and the score tied the ball was given to Marek Dolezaj who slipped up and the ball was taken by Buffalo but Griffin raced and blocked the shot that could have ended the game. Now in overtime, the team needed to push even more to get the win. Pushing himself even further, Griffin shined and gave the team the edge that they needed to win. It was the offense that won this game, even if it struggled to get there.