Boeheim postgame against Virginia

Opening Statement

You know I thought we played a great game Virginia's a great team. You know we did it we first half we did a little bit better job of staying out Hauser and Murphy. Second half started out Alan trying to get Alan going he gave up the corner jump shots right off the bat and just wide open. And you know Robert did a really good job defensively he was really good at really good offensively the first half and then his whole game he was really good defensively. I thought Marek and Quincy were really good inside defensively. But you know, we got beat on a pick could Kadary beat on the pick play at the end got ran into this pick on the key, you know, you got to go underneath that. And that got him a wide-open shot. No big was the one guy we want to shoot it there. We don't want to give anybody a shot. But he's the one guy we would want to shoot. He hasn't made a three. He's not a good three-point shooter. But that's, you know, that's the way it goes. He knocked it down. And that's to his credit. I thought we played great, I thought was just you know, Kadary before the game said his name was Horton told Brad pike our trainer you didn't know if he could go this the same thing happened once before. I told him let's give it a try. He seemed All right. But no, he, he must have been slow as it was. He didn't seem quite like himself. But he didn't complain about it once the game got started. But again, it was just a great effort. I can't even describe Buddy's play. They had a guy all over them the whole game. They were holding him and pushing him the whole game. And you know, he was tremendous. I mean, you couldn't ask anything. Why have a player than what? What he gave us today? I haven't said much about him. Because I think his play speaks for itself. But I mean he's he was phenomenal today against that team. Absolutely. Absolutely phenomenal.

Do you think your team has grown up these past two weeks?

You know, we've had spaces this year where we played really well. And you know, we've had some games where we haven’t, but this group is competed every game every game and they've won a lot of games against good teams. We didn't get any quadrate one games at home, so they were on the road, but they've sustained really, I think they've given everything they have this year. I think that could I wanted to use Jesse a little bit more today. He just seemed intimidated when the stock got in there and missed the layup and just, he just didn't seem comfortable. But we're I was doing such a great job and he helps buddy get shots. He's a big key when he doesn't get assists. He gets the screen to get buddy open. So, I mean his statistics are very deceptive. He does a lot of screening to get him open and make some early for secondary passes to get him open, but I thought Quincy really stepped up in the second half he I just talked to him if he can get going earlier, you know, but he was really strong physical in the second half. He took it to the basket and really did a great job made a couple great passes. We got Robert a couple of good looks at three. He made them in the first half and they just didn't good. Go down to the second half and that mill that's what happens. He got it couple really good looks. And the same kind, he got the first half, he just didn't knock it down. But really proud of this team. We played the best team in the conference today and a really, really good defensive team. And they're hard to score against you put 69 points up against Virginia, you got to do something, right. But a lot of it but he just, he made some of the toughest shots that I've seen him make all year. I mean, he was going in the lane against six, four or five guys, six, six guys, and just he's just getting shots up. It was incredible. What he did today. Really proud of them. incredible performance.

Will the different versatility from the guys help you in future play?

Certainly, Kadary helped us and now Roberts helped us so we've got a guy that we think can help us and will help us.

Any doubt in your mind you did enough to make the NCAA tournament?

It's not up to me. We've done everything we can do. And I think if you watch this play today, and you don't think we're a tournament team, or watch this yesterday, I mean, we're, we're a good team, we're, you know, there's no doubt in my mind, and I don't think anybody's mind that follows the sport knows what they're doing. I mean, we've got a good team, we've had to play all of our quad one games on the road, or neutral here today. And all the twos and threes, we've beaten, you know, we're, I think 12 or 13, and two against two and quadrant two and three. So, we've only had like two games in quadrant for a lot of teams in this thing of 10-12 games in that quadrant. But I think we got a good team. I think we proven we're good team, and certainly belong in the tournament.

You touched on it a little bit the defense on that last play that setup shot? Is it just as simple as Kadary getting picked? And then everyone kind of needs to react? Or is there anything else you maybe would have liked to see there?

No, once he got by there, we had to react to them, and protect the basket, the forward head to protect the basket. And you know that guys open. Again, the guy's gonna be open, he made a great play a really good player, smart player. And, you know, he made a really good play there. But, again, that's the one guy we want to shoot it in that situation.

What your thoughts were regarding the Duke situation today? And is that the concern of basically every coach and player entering March?

Absolutely. I mean, you know, it can happen. It's just, you know, it's unfortunate. That's why I think going to the NCAA, and what they're trying to do is if you isolate everybody and keep the chips, and if one guy gets it, you don't have to, you know, not play you, you can still play. I mean, we have guys on our team, we keep the chips every day. And most of our players are not near each other at all. They have their own rooms, and we space them out as much as possible. So, you're trying to get it so that if there's one guy gets it, that you can isolate him, and the other guys haven't been near him enough. And you hope that's the case, but it's the I mean, we don't know what's going to happen. It's, it's, I think we've been very fortunate to get all these games in to have good seasons, the players have done an unbelievable job of isolating themselves. I mean, it's 75 degrees out here, and we've been in the hotel since we got here. I mean, it's really difficult, really difficult to do that. And I think the players have just been great. I really do. But anything could happen. But you know, it certainly looks like we're headed in the right direction in the country. I hope everybody's getting vaccinated back They when they can, and, and still being smart about everything, but hopefully we can get through this thing and get back to, you know, some sort of, of normalcy. How can you even imagine the emotion with the Duke players and coaches upon learning this news? I can't. I can't just not be able to play. I. I can't. I can't imagine. I don't even know what that one player, I don't even know what it was. I haven't heard anything. I don't know what it is. So, I don't know, don't have enough information to really comment on.

What is the difference from last year going into this year?

Yeah, I mean, it's, it's no, I may, I may make it clear to you, Mark. I mean, we should be in the tournament, whether we get in the tournament or not, you never know. But just looking at the profile and watching us play. We should be in the tournament. I don't. I mean, I don't want to discuss it really look through everything. But we've got a really good team, I think,

yeah, guys, guys on the telecast. We're speculating that you probably played your way in anyway. But I guess I was just kind of looking for the difference in from a year ago, when everything got shut down. Now at least you have a chance to keep going.

No, it's I mean, we were happy to, to have a chance to move forward. No, there's no question about that. But I can't overstate how proud I am of this team. Because remember, back when we went down to Pittsburgh, and got beat, people, again, our fans have been great. It's the people on social media. They're all done. They can't they won't even go into the they won't even make the NIT. You know, if weathermen made prediction like that, they wouldn't have a job for more than two days. You know, I mean, I gave up on this team after that Pittsburgh game. And then a couple other times they gave up on this team. This team never gave up on themselves. They just kept going. They kept getting better. guys really stepped up. I mean, yesterday, anybody just put us on his back. NC State was really playing great. The first half, he just broke the Spirit. And they played a great first half and they're still behind. And then the same thing. The second half starts, and everybody started making shots. But it really hurts us when Allen plays like that. I mean, he's done it. I don't know why he does it. The last time I put him in two times I put him in specifically said try to go in if it's not there and make the pass. And he got in the lane and just tried to shoot over six nine guy and even after the game, he said, I thought I had a good shot. You know if he's if you're thinking that way. As to big problem. I said it's a big problem. And the festival he was, he just was completely out of it is really disappointing. Like I said, Robert, saved us. I felt all along that Robert was a good player. I felt all along, you can make shots. And yesterday and today he showed some of that. I think he’s; I think Roberts a good player. He's good in our defense, and he can make shots. And he made some nice cuts today. I thought Joe had a really good floor game. He just couldn't get it going from the field. He just couldn't make shots. But I thought he had a really good he's been very positive for what he's doing. I thought he was really good. And I think for the areas where I think his knees but he just he doesn't look like he can get to the basket. He doesn't look as explosive as he was. And he's had this knee thing for It's been a while now. It's been a while he's been; he's hurt for a while. But again, I just think this team, you know, I can't say enough about mark. He's got a really bad finger. He all he can hardly, he doesn't practice because he can't take any pressure on that left hand. He just comes in plays in the games and he just the stat sheet doesn't tell what he does. I mean, he just does so many things. out there moving, screening flashing, telling people where to go. He's a really terrific player. And he's got such a big heart to be out there. But again, I'm very proud of this team. Whatever happens, they've they really done an amazing job to get to this point, I think and to play the way they played down here in a tournament shows what they can do. And I know, we'll be we can, we'll be a very good tournament team. 100%.

Expanding on Robert’s growth from almost three years ago now and where he is today.

He's putting on 20-25 pounds, you know, sitting out last year. We know he's a good shooter he did against Pittsburgh, but he struggles shooting all year, he has struggled, and he's good at our defense. And when he makes shots, he's, he's really good. He's probably one of our better forwards if not, you know, him, and Quincy might be our best forwards when he's making shots. And he really good long defensively really helps us there. And he touches the ball. If he doesn't have so many passes, he moves the ball, and we move the ball better. And that's a big part of our offense when we move the ball. Right now, Allen's really good if he gets shooting gets going. But if he's got a good tough matchup and he can't get going, he's still trying to take the same shot and it's not there. And the ball stops there. So again, Roberts really stepped up big for us. I'm really proud of him. He's been really good.