Sue Ludwig Joins Felisha Legette-Jack's Staff

Syracuse women's basketball has added a veteran basketball mind to head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's staff. The program announced on Monday that Sue Ludwig, who scored more than 1,200 points as a player at Syracuse and has coached high school ball in Central New York for more than three decades, has been hired.

"The opportunity to come back to my alma mater and join forces with Felisha, my former teammate and one of my best friends, doing what we love and are so incredibly passionate about, is a dream come true," Ludwig said in a press release. "Our journey will be about what we've always stood for in coaching; creating a foundation of 'family' with our student-athletes in pursuing excellence in the classroom, on the court and in life! I'm beyond excited to be a part of this next chapter of Syracuse Women's Basketball."

Coach Legette-Jack was equally as excited for the addition.

"I am thrilled to add Sue Ludwig to our staff here at SU," Legette-Jack said. "Sue will bring with her an insatiable love for our great university and our women's basketball team. Not only had Sue won 586 games to become the winningest high school girls' basketball coach in the state of New York, she has a strong mind for the offensive side of the ball, and she is known for developing her guards' IQ for the game.

"My first big-time recruit to SU is signing my college point guard to join me on this journey to pursue championships through our CAB [character, academics, basketball] approach in the classroom and on the court. Please help me welcome Sue Ludwig back home."

Ludwig has spent the last 31 seasons as the head coach for Westhill High School in Syracuse. She compiled a career record of 585-116 at the helm, with 22 Onondaga League Championships, 11 Section III Championships and five New York State Regional Championships. Ludwig was inducted into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, was an ACC women's basketball legend in 2014 and was a Syracuse Letterwinner of Distinction in 2017.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF