Cole Swider Takes Blame for Syracuse Collapse vs Miami

The Orange fell to Miami despite controlling the majority of the game.

Syracuse led for more than 92% of the game but collapsed in the final two minutes and lost its regular season finale on senior day 75-72 to Miami. The Orange held a 10 point lead with a little over two minutes remaining and a five point lead with one minute left, but three turnovers in the final minute allowed the Hurricanes to escape with the win.

One of the key plays was a Cole Swider turnover near mid-court with Syracuse clinging to a one point lead. After the game, he took responsibility for the the collapse.

"They started pressuring us," Swider said after the game. "I didn't handle it well. I take blame for it."

More from Swider in the video above.

