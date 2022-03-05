Skip to main content
Cole Swider Takes Blame for Syracuse Collapse vs Miami

The Orange fell to Miami despite controlling the majority of the game.

Syracuse led for more than 92% of the game but collapsed in the final two minutes and lost its regular season finale on senior day 75-72 to Miami. The Orange held a 10 point lead with a little over two minutes remaining and a five point lead with one minute left, but three turnovers in the final minute allowed the Hurricanes to escape with the win. 

One of the key plays was a Cole Swider turnover near mid-court with Syracuse clinging to a one point lead. After the game, he took responsibility for the the collapse. 

"They started pressuring us," Swider said after the game. "I didn't handle it well. I take blame for it." 

More from Swider in the video above. 

