Syracuse fell to 2-2 on the season with a loss to No. 13 St. John's on the road at Madison Square Garden. Here is a quick look at the game.

What Happened

The second big stage opportunity for Syracuse stood too tall of a task for the now 2-2 Orange squad. A first half of tight defense, well-timed possessions and Orange faithful energy saw Cuse up 33-30 going into the break. Then the storm came raining down.

Syracuse scored just 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, opposed to St. John’s scoring 23. Not only were the Johnnies hitting their shots, the crowd grew restless on their shoulders… and the Orange faithful found nothing to cheer for.

Ryan Moesch was inserted into the starting lineup but produced very little, shooting 3 of 11 from the field for nine points and nine rebounds. The finishing stat line saw Moesch turning the ball over nine times. Sadiq White Jr. added 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting before fouling out, while the strong production came off the bench from Kiyan Anthony and Amarri Monroe combining for 29 points.

Analysis

The Syracuse Orange we saw in the opening 20 minutes at Madison Square Garden is a step closer to where this team needs to be. Smart, physical and efficient. The Orange shot 58.3% from the field (14 of 24) in the first half, giving them a 3-point cushion into the break. But the team that came out of the locker room to maintain that slim lead couldn’t do anything about it. After knocking the doors off in the opening frame, the Orange fell to a bleak 33.3% shooting from the field (11 of 33).

On top of a rough second-half shooting display, Syracuse couldn’t slow down the likes of Keyshawn Hall (18 points) and Tounde Yessoufou (19 points). The Johnnies were off to the races after regrouping in the locker room and Syracuse didn’t help themselves by finishing the contest with 21 turnovers.

Hero - Kiyan Anthony

It’s starting to become obvious that Kiyan Anthony is no longer the same player he was last season. The sophomore guard came off the bench to drop a team-high 17 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting with four assists in 28 minutes, marking the third time in four games he has led the Orange in scoring. Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden — where his father once starred — Anthony looked completely unbothered by the moment.

While the rest of Syracuse’s offense went ice-cold after halftime and coughed up the ball, Anthony kept his foot on the gas, accounting for more than half of the Orange’s 29 bench points alongside Amarri Monroe. With more opportunities comes more confidence and better results — and that is exactly what he is creating for himself. By hunting his spots and shooting with conviction, Anthony has positioned himself as one of Syracuse’s most reliable bucket-getters when games tighten up.

Zero - Gavin Doty

Syracuse operated without the offensive firepower of Gavin Doty on Sunday night. After managing just five points against Indiana, the Siena transfer followed it up with a two-point dud on 1-of-8 shooting against the Red Storm. Facing a top-15 opponent in St. John’s should bring out the best in a veteran scorer who averaged 18 points a game a year ago, yet there was virtually no rhythm to measure off of at all. Doty logged just 15 minutes — well below his early-season workload — and grabbed only three rebounds without an assist while committing three turnovers, adding to the weight of his off night.

Players run into mucky stretches, especially when adjusting to high-major physicality, but across back-to-back NBA arenas, Doty has produced seven points total. Of course, it’s hard to perform at the highest level every night, yet on the big stages of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Madison Square Garden, Syracuse needed far more punch from one of its go-to starters. With marquee neutral-site matchups still ahead at TD Garden and Barclays Center, Doty will look to shake these duds off quickly, though he’s gone quiet right when the spotlight has been brightest.

What’s Next

Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome to tip off a three-game homestand, starting with an in-state matchup against Cornell on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. After back-to-back losses in NBA arenas against Indiana and St. John’s, the Orange get a much-needed reset on Jim Boeheim Court against the Big Red.

Syracuse follows Wednesday’s game with home dates against Lafayette on Nov. 21 and UAlbany on Nov. 25, giving Gerry McNamara's squad a crucial three-game stretch to clean up its ball security and get its starting unit clicking before heading back on the road to face Oklahoma on Dec. 1.

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