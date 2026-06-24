Everything We Know and Don’t Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumored Wedding at MSG

In about a week, Chiefs star Travis Kelce will officially become Travis Swift. Are you ready for it? We certainly are, if only so that Tony Romo will stop trolling them on-air this upcoming NFL season.

After roughly three years of dating, Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be tying the knot sometime this summer. When? No one knows for sure. Where? No one knows for sure, either. What we do know is that there will be a wedding—well, probably.

Based on morsels of unverified celebrity gossip and a recent New York Times report, here’s everything we’ve uncovered about the Swift-Kelce wedding so far:

Is it really going to happen at Madison Square Garden?

When the Page Six article first came out, we refused to believe it. But lo and behold, the clues—or Easter eggs, as Swifties would call them—are stacking up.

The New York Times recently published a new story revealing that a permit has been filed with New York City to close the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4. The event in question will take place on July 3.

Now, given that this is Fourth of July weekend, there could be any number of high-profile celebrities flying in to NYC to throw a massive-scale, exclusive Independence Day party. But wait—there’s more.

An anonymous city official briefed on the upcoming preparations said, frankly, that MSG will host the wedding festivities on July 3. Amtrack police officers patrolling the area have also reportedly been told to “expect a Swift wedding” that weekend. In addition, several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have already booked hotel rooms for dates around that time at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, according to the New York Times article.

Taylor Swift celebrates with her friends at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Why Madison Square Garden, anyway?

Is one of the all-time greatest songwriters and perhaps the biggest pop star of this generation really about to get married in ... a sports arena? In ... midtown Manhattan, which might be the absolute most unattractive area of the entire city? Surely this isn’t what Swift dreamed for herself as a love-struck teenager, is it?

Despite MSG’s lack of aestheticism or romantic ideals (some would argue there’s nothing more romantic than that Knicks’ championship run!), the venue does provide plenty of advantages for Swift and her soon-to-be husband. Mainly: Security. As part of its secure infrastructure, the arena has no windows and includes multiple discrete entrances that would allow guests to be transported to and fro in a secretive manner. That way, the paparazzi would essentially be blocked out, and the photos from the event would be controlled to an extent (as opposed to, say, an open air venue).

MSG could also easily accommodate a stage (it has hosted countless concerts over its lifetime), if Swift decides she wants to perform on her special day.

It’s also possible MSG would instead serve as the site of the wedding reception, and not the site of the actual nuptials or exchanging of vows.

A view of Taylor Swift's oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island. | Paul Edward Parker/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What about Swift’s Rhode Island mansion?

Ah, yes. The famous historic mansion. The “Holiday House” from “The Last Great American Dynasty.” Those who know the (folk)lore, know.

Swift allegedly bought the sprawling, 12,000-square-foot estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island in 2013 for $17 million. Last owned by Rebekah Harkness, an eccentric patron of the arts and a “shameless” socialite, the mansion, which sits on the highest point in the seaside enclave and includes a huge private beach, quickly became engrained in Swiftie lore as the go-to spot for the pop star’s then-annual and legendary Independence Day parties.

Earlier this year, rumor had it that Swift’s wedding would take place on June 13 (one of her favorite numbers) near her Rhode Island mansion, but that turned out to be false.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes got together to watch the men’s singles final at the 2024 U.S. Open in Flushing. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Who’s invited to the wedding?

The definite RSVP-ed list: Family members, Patrick Mahomes, and maybe Andy Reid.

Earlier this year, Kylie Kelce, Travis’s sister-in-law, notably got fed up with public probing questions about the upcoming wedding. In an April episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie cleared the air once and for all:

“Quit asking me and me and my mother-in-law [Donna] about upcoming nuptials,” Kylie said. “Nobody’s f---ing telling you anything. ... I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. I have no details. I have none. Look at that. That’s how many details I have. None. None.”

Another confirmed guest is George Kittle. During this year’s edition of Tight End University in Nashville, the 49ers star and his wife Claire revealed they were both invited to the wedding. Their lips were completely sealed on any details, though, with George saying he didn’t even know where the wedding would take place.

Other expected wedding attendees include Swift’s current inner circle and former collaborators: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Ed Sheeran.

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