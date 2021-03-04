Syracuse ACC Tournament Seeding, Opponent Scenarios

Syracuse will wait until Saturday night to find out who they face in the ACC Tournament.

Syracuse picked up a critical 64-54 win over Clemson Wednesday night, keeping NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Next up for the Orange is the ACC Tournament. Who Syracuse plays, however, is still up in the air.

Here is the outlook and opponent scenarios:

SYRACUSE'S ACC TOURNAMENT SEED

Syracuse will only be the seven or the eight seed in the ACC Tournament.

The most likely scenario is as the eight seed. Syracuse has split with both Clemson and North Carolina, both of whom have one game left. If either loses, the ACC record would tie Syracuse's. The tiebreaker after head to head is record against the team occupying the highest position in the regular season standings would determine the seeding. Both North Carolina and Clemson beat Florida State, who is currently in the top spot (and will clinch it with wins over Boston College and Notre Dame in its final two regular season games).

There is an outside chance Syracuse could move up to the seven seed. Clemson plays Pittsburgh on Saturday and North Carolina plays Duke. If both lose, then Syracuse, Clemson and North Carolina would all be 9-7 in conference. In that scenario, a three team conference is created where their records against each other determines seeding. Clemson is 2-1 against North Carolina and Syracuse this season. Syracuse is 2-2. North Carolina is 1-2.

That would put Clemson as the six seed, Syracuse as the seven and North Carolina as the eight.

Pittsburgh is missing two of its best players as they entered the transfer portal recently, and the Panthers winning at Clemson does not seem likely. Sports are funny, however.

SYRACUSE'S OPPONENT

Syracuse will play either Duke, NC State or Miami in its first ACC Tournament game. Here are the options.

If Syracuse is a 7-seed: That means Duke would win Saturday night at North Carolina, pushing Duke to the 9-seed and NC State to the 10. Syracuse would face the winner of the 10/15 seed matchup the day before. That would be between NC State and Miami.

If Syracuse is an 8-seed: The outcome of Duke at North Carolina will determine Syracuse's opponent. If Duke wins, Duke becomes the nine seed and Syracuse plays the Blue Devils. If Duke loses, NC State would be the nine seed and face the Orange for a third time.

WHEN DOES SYRACUSE PLAY?

If Syracuse is a 7-seed: Wednesday, March 10th at 6:30 p.m.

If Syracuse is an 8-seed: Wednesday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m.