Syracuse Men's Basketball Adds Brown to Schedule

Syracuse basketball has added Ivy League foe Brown to the schedule. The two teams will play on Monday, December 27th at 6:00 p.m. Eastern in the Carrier Dome. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra. Brown is currently 8-5 on the season.

This comes as Syracuse's game against Lehigh and Cornell were postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the Orange program.

“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we appreciate and thank our fans for their patience and understanding, as we work through this fluid scheduling situation,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse Director of Athletics said in a statement.

Syracuse is currently 5-5 and was expected to resume its schedule with Atlantic Coast Conference play against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, December 29th. Monday's game will allow the Orange to get another game in to make up for those postponed and as a tune-up for the Yellow Jackets. These will likely be the last games in 2021 for Syracuse, with the Orange squaring off against conference rival Virginia on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022 to kick off the new year. Syracuse is coming off back to back losses against Villanova and Georgetown following two straight wins against Indiana and Florida State.

Here is ticket information from a Syracuse Athletics press release.

-Tickets and parking passes for the postponed game with Lehigh (Dec. 18) will be honored for the Dec. 27 game with Brown.

-Tickets will also be available for purchase online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888- 366-3849).

-The Box Office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at noon.