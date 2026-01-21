Syracuse looks to start a new winning streak in a late night tip against Virginia Tech

Syracuse (12-6, 3-2 ACC) returns home after a disappointing loss at Boston College for a two-game homestand that kicks off against Virginia Tech. The Hokies (14-5, 3-3) have been the hard luck team of the conference since the new year began, dropping three games by a total of five points, all with the deciding points scored in each game’s final ten seconds.

Virginia Tech bounced back from losing at the buzzer at SMU by taking care of business at home against Notre Dame on Saturday, 89-76. Tobi Lawal’s return to health has aided their effort, capped by his 22 points and 11 rebounds in the team’s win over the Irish.

Lawal is one of nine different players who have played regularly for the Hokies, but that rotation was trimmed to seven in the win over Notre Dame with Tyler Johnson on the shelf due to injury. Still, Virginia Tech has a balanced offensive attack with six players averaging at least 9.7 points per game.

The Hokies lack star power, but get the job done on offense

That balanced offense has been effective by being a moderately above average shooting group from the entire floor who takes advantage of that skill by not turning the ball over. The Hokies are in the nation’s top 20 teams in committing turnovers, enabling those solid shooters to do just that.

Amani Hansberry, a transfer from West Virginia, has been their top player this season, averaging nearly 16 points and nine rebounds per game. Hansberry has eight double-doubles on the season and is second in the ACC in offensive boards and sixth in total rebounds per game. While Hansberry does take the occasional 3-pointer, his improved scoring comes from his effectiveness inside the arc.

Lawal is a better rebounder than Hansberry by rate while also being more effective down low on offense and being Virginia Tech’s best shotblocking threat. Two other bigs in the Hokies’ rotation are Neoklis Avdalas, a freshman four who is eighth in the conference with 5.2 assists per game while operating inside the arc, and Christian Gurdak, a developmental big man who is an excellent offensive rebounder.

The starting backcourt is comprised of Ben Hammond and Jailen Bedford. Hammond is a 5’11” point guard who shoots 3-pointers at a 36.2 percent clip while handing out 3.2 assists per game while Bedford shoots just over 34 percent from long range. The top Hokie marksman is Jaden Schutt, who has connected on 47 triples while shooting 42.7 percent from deep. Schutt had made at lead four 3-pointers in a game four times this season.

Virginia Tech has a couple solid defensive traits, but gives up a little in other areas

Defensively, Virginia Tech’s strengths lie in defending the 3-point line exceptionally well and limiting their fouling. While 3-point shooting was not much of a factor for the Orange earlier in the season, the squad has come around in recent weeks, shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in their last six games.

Nate Kingz has gone 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) and Tyler Betsey 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) have led the charge in that span, although most of Betsey’s damage came in two games. Naithan George has chipped in by going 9-of-21 (42.9 percent), as has Donnie Freeman since his return, knocking down 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) in the last five games.

The Hokies’ low defensive free throw rate suggests a lack of physical play, as does their defensive struggles inside against major conference opponents. Every ACC foe has shot at least 50 percent on 2-point shots against them and the Virginia Tech is a below average team on the defensive glass. SU should be active inside because opportunities will present themselves.

Both teams have been relatively equal over the course of the season, living in the same neighborhood of the overall KenPom rankings, as well as having fairly similar offensive and defensive ratings. However, the Hokies have been a step better than the Orange in recent days, suggesting they are a team on the rise.

With meetings with conference powers looming in February, this matchup takes on greater importance for SU and being at home might be the deciding factor.

Syracuse 72, Virginia Tech 71.

