Florida State Softball Player Takes Softest Hit-By-Pitch of the Year, Guaranteed

Florida State softball swept Syracuse over the weekend in Tallahassee. The No. 10 Seminoles outscored the Orange 36-8 in the weekend series, with the first two games ending early because of run rules. FSU had 31 hits in three games as they improved their record to 36-8 on the season. And they did so while suffering a true scare when freshman catcher Anna Hinde was hit by a pitch in a way you've never seen before.

Don't worry. No one was hurt. And the teammates hiding their faces did so out of embarrassment rather than horror. Here's what happened:

Syracuse pitcher Julianna Verni dropped the ball during her windup and it rolled toward the batter's box, where it hit freshman Florida State's Hinde at what can best be described as a snail's pace.

Way to wear that one Anna😂😂😂😂



📺ACCNX#Team43 pic.twitter.com/8k8IPkAuyo — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2026

Did you know this really counts as an HBP? I'm not sure I've ever seen someone take first after a wild pitch bounced up and hit them, and here we have a ball rolling like 30 feet before the hitter makes sure it bumps into her shoe. And since there is no rule saying she has to try to avoid the ball, it is totally cool. You can roll a ball towards home like you're playing skee ball, and if they want first, they can take it.

And that's another thing about this play. Hinde did not hesitate at all. She had plenty of time to decide whether or not she wanted to take one for the team and that's exactly what she did. Sure, she wasn't in any real danger, but she just took her base and let her teammate step to the plate with the bases loaded.

Oh yeah, did I mention the very next batter, Ashtyn Danley, hit a grand slam?

GRAANNNDDD SLAAAMMMM ASHTYN💣💣💣



Still no outs in the first



📺ACCNX#Team43 pic.twitter.com/5IzpxjOux5 — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2026

And that was it for 'Cuse's Verni, who exited without recording a single out.

Not that there's anything to be ashamed of in this situation. First of all, that HPB was amazing. You won't see a better softball blooper this year, and you'll never see a less dangerous situation involving a pitcher hitting a batter.

Second of all, Florida State is 25-4 this season and sitting atop the ACC standings, while Syracuse is last after the conference play opening sweep. Not to mention FSU is No. 10 in the country right now and 20-2 at JoAnne Graf Field at Seminole Softball Complex.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is 12-10 so far this season without playing a single home game. Think about that. Syracuse's home opener at Skytop Softball Stadium isn't until this Friday, a month-and-a-half into the season. There's still snow in the forecast between now and then. Virginia, the road squad, must really be looking forward to their late March trip to central New York, especially when they see what happened to the last team to brave the 'Cuse pitching staff.

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