Syracuse Tops Albany to Remain Undefeated at the Dome

What seemed like a rough start for the Orange ended in an 87-64 win against the University of Albany. This win took Syracuse to a 9-0 record at home this season. Coach Felisha Legette Jack said that there were two words that took them to victory: “earn it”

The University of Albany put up a competitive game, leading the Orange most of the first half.

That didn’t falter the Orange as they came back in the second half, scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter alone. Coach Jack said that they had to remind themselves that points are earned, not given.

“Stop expecting somebody to see you and give you a foul or give you a call,” said Coach Jack “That’s not who we are, nobody’s going to give you anything. First of all you’re a woman, you better earn it, you’re going to have to earn it.”

One thing that seemed to keep the Orange going, were the many kids in the stands. It was school day, so thousands of children from schools all over Central New York came out to support the team. Coach Jack says it was a magical moment for the team.

Most eyes were on Dyaisha Fair as she has been a weapon on this team. In today’s game against Albany, Fair scored 26 points ultimately leading the team to victory. But it was a different player that earned the spotlight today.

Asia Strong came out with the hard hat today representing her excellence on the court. This is the first time a player has earned the hard hat twice this season. Strong played a competitive game and ended up tying her season high of 18 points. Coach Jack said that Strong showed up and came to win today.

“The dominance from her eyes said that she was ready. She’s asking questions defensively, she’s been asking questions in practice the last couple of days and she’s no nonsense now,” said Coach Jack. “She’s got one year to really show the world that she’s a pro. She’s an absolute pro. I just want her to go out there and show it consistently to the world.”

The Syracuse Women’s basketball team will be taking on the 9-4 Louisville Cardinals December 29th at 7pm on the road.