Syracuse Extends Winning Streak to Four With Triumph at Boston College

The Orange picked up a road win despite not being at its best.

Sometimes you have to find a way to win despite not being at your best. That is exactly what Syracuse did in a 73-64 road win at Boston College. It is the Orange's fourth win in a row and improves Syracuse's record to 13-11 (7-6) on the season. Next up is another road game at Boston College on Saturday.

Joe Girard scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half including big shots down the stretch and clutch free throws to secure the victory. Cole Swider had a game high 21 to lead the Orange on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Swider added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards played just 14 minutes and did not score as he was in foul trouble all night, but Frank Anselem gave 23 quality minutes off the bench to offset that. He finished with five points, six rebounds and one block.

Without Jesse making an impact, Buddy finishing just 2-9 from beyond the arc, and Boston College dominating the Orange in the paint 40-16, Syracuse found a way to win on the road.

After averaging 92 points over the previous three games and shooting over 54% from the field, Syracuse struggled offensively in this one making just 39% of its shots but still found a way to win. The Orange did make 11 three pointers, however.

Both teams started the game struggling to put the ball in the basket. Syracuse made its first basket nearly three minutes in, while Boston College did not make a field goal until the 14:05 mark. Syracuse went on a little 6-0 run midway through the first half to extend the lead to double figures, and held it right around there until halftime. The Orange did not score at the same clip as it had in the previous three games, but held the Eagles to just 1-15 shooting from three point range in the first half.

In the second half, Syracuse was unable to pull away as the Eagles continued to hang around. Boston College could not get closer than eight and Syracuse made enough plays in the final four minutes to win the game.

Quinten Post led Boston College with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jaeden Zackery added 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

