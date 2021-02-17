Syracuse at Louisville Postponed

Syracuse at Louisville was postponed, the ACC announced on Wednesday. The game was supposed to be played Wednesday night.

More from the ACC press release:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Syracuse at Louisville men’s basketball game scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report)."

This is the second Syracuse/Louisville game postponed this season. The Orange's home game against the Cardinals was postponed just two weeks ago. Both postponements were due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Louisville program.

"It's bad," head coach Jim Boeheim said via Matt Park on Twitter. "We played well and have had two good practices. We're ready. At the end of the year, these missed opportunities... it's one thing if you lose, that's bad, but if you can't play, that's worse.

"At the end of the year, these are missed opportunities. Louisville twice, Florida State, Clemson, three of them at home. Terrible for our team. I feel bad for our guys."

The game against Louisville was a chance at a quadrant one win. Louisville had not played in two weeks and was going to be missing two scholarship players. It was a golden opportunity for the Orange to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Syracuse will next play against Notre Dame on Saturday in the Dome. They play at Duke in Cameron Indoor on Monday.