Late Miami Rally Costs Syracuse Big Road Win
The Orange controlled most of the game but fell on the road to the 17th ranked Hurricanes.
Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
