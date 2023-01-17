Late Miami Rally Costs Syracuse Big Road Win

Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF