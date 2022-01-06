Syracuse Blows Halftime Lead Again, Falls at Miami

Syracuse led by as many as 18 in the first half, held a 14 point edge at halftime, but struggled mightily in the second half as Miami dominated after intermission for a 88-87 win. It was Syracuse's second straight loss and the Orange drops to 7-7 (1-2) on the season. Next up for SU is at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Syracuse turned it over 19 times, many of which were unforced. Miami took full advantage, outscoring the Orange 25-11 off of turnovers.

The Hurricanes scored 58 points in the second half as the Orange blew a halftime lead for the fourth time this season. Two of those four were double digit leads.

Things started to unravel towards the end of the first half. Back to back turnovers gave Miami easy buckets right before halftime, trimming the lead from 18 to 14 and giving the 'Canes a little momentum headed into the locker room. Miami came out hot to start the second half, making its first six three pointers to take the lead from the Orange.

Syracuse tried to come back the rest of the game, but could not get enough stops nor take care of the basketball. Both Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards fouled out in the final minutes. Buddy had a terrible game with nine points on 2-7 shooting to go along with four turnovers. Jesse Edwards was very good for large portions of the game, but turned it over six times. He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and a career high seven blocks.

Joe Girard finished with 26 points including seven made three pointers. Cole Swider added 22 points on 6-9 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with seven rebounds.

Benny Williams played nine minutes in total, though just three in the second half. He finished with three points and one rebound. Symir Torrence played 14 minutes and did not score, but did dish out six assists. Jimmy Boeheim also had a poor game, scoring just seven points on 2-7 shooting with three turnovers in 32 minutes. He was also just 2-5 from the free throw line. Jimmy had the worst +/- on the team at -10. Williams led the team in that category at +9 despite only playing nine minutes.

Charlie Moore led Miami with 25 points and went 6-10 from three point range. Nearly all of his threes were several steps behind the line.