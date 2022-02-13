Syracuse's Four Game Winning Streak Snapped at Virginia Tech

The Orange did not have enough offense to top the Hokies on the road.

Turnovers and poor shot selection doomed Syracuse as its four game winning streak was snapped with a 71-59 loss at Virginia Tech. With the defeat, the Orange dropped to 13-12 (7-7) on the season. Syracuse has a week off before hosting Boston College on Saturday, February 19th in the Carrier Dome.

Virginia Tech came into the game as the best three point shooting team in the ACC and second best in the nation at over 42%. The Hokies were just 8-27 (29.6%) against Syracuse. In fact, the Orange made two more threes than Tech, but it was not enough to pull off the road upset.

Why? Turnovers. Syracuse turned it over 11 times which led to 17 Virginia Tech points. The Hokies turned it over just three times, leading to two Orange points. That was a 15 point advantage in a 12 point game.

Virginia Tech led by 10 at the half, but Syracuse battled back to tie things up with 6:56 remaining. Syracuse would not score again until there were just 50 seconds remaining. During that stretch, the Hokies went on a 13-0 run to put the game away.

This was Syracuse's first game without starting center Jesse Edwards. Frank Anselem was solid in his first start of the season with six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. Cole Swider had been shooting the ball very well, but was 0-5 from beyond the arc. Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points to lead the Orange, while Joe Girard added 16 as the only other player in double figures.

Virginia Tech was led by forward Justyn Mutts, who had just the second triple double in program history with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Keve Aluma had a team high 20 points as well.