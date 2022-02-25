Syracuse Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Straight

Wake Forest swallowed up Syracuse like a thick storm cloud Thursday night, forcing them into another loss, this time by a 76-60 final score. The losing effort drops the Orange to 11-16 overall and 4-13 in ACC play with only one more regular season game to go.

Even being a team with game-breaking speed and aggression built into its offense DNA, the Orange could not outrun the stifling Demon Deacon defense tonight, which bullied Syracuse into a 23-61 shooting performance.

Wake Forest’s zone looked unstoppable, almost machine-like, as those working within it made fast and decisive rotations to shut down almost every scoring opportunity for the Orange especially in the halfcourt. Being a team that lives and dies by the three, the Orange dug their own graves, shooting just 6-20 from beyond the arc.

Teisha Hyman carried Syracuse for as long as she could, at times even playing some isolation ball to keep the team within striking distance. However, that Demon Deacon defense eventually devoured her as well. After finishing the third period with 22 points while shooting 8-15 from the field, Hyman tallied just four points in the final quarter to go with two turnovers.

Further down the scorecard, Christianna Carr added 15 points while shooting 3-7 from downtown. Alaysia Styles came through with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.



But Wake’s offense resembled yet another mechanized tool focused solely on tormenting the Orange. They shot a hair under even at 49.2 percent from the field, laying siege to the paint to come away with a boatload of easy baskets. Christina Morra dropped a career-high 21 points while shooting 10-15 from the field. But she represents just one of four Wake Forest players that reached double figures in the scoring department tonight.

Looking to close out what has been an up and down season on a high note, Syracuse will next meet Boston College back at the Dome for a matinee contest this Sunday. The Orange lost handsomely to the Eagles the last time they faced off, setting this contest up as both a revenge game and finale.