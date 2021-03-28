Syracuse Basketball's 2020-21 Season Should be Remembered Fondly

"This is one of the best year's that I've ever had, coaching," Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said following the team's Sweet-16 loss to Houston. "For these guys to get through this and to get to this stage, I think is just unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable. I couldn't be more proud of a basketball team than I am of this team. Period."

Strong but accurate words from the leader of the Orange. The 2020-21 season was the most unprecedented in college basketball history. Games were cancelled or postponed every week. Nearly every team across the country had to navigate the COVID-19 factor. Each reacted differently. Some with high expectations really struggled (Kentucky as an example).

This Syracuse team took everything thrown at it, and kept battling. If you think about it all, the fact that Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament and made it to the second weekend should leave Orange fans with a prideful feeling about what this team was able to accomplish.

In the season opener, starting center Bourama Sidibe suffered an injury that essentially cost him the rest of the year (Sidibe did return to play a few minutes in one other game). With Sidibe unavailable, Marek Dolezaj became the starting center. That put Syracuse in a significant disadvantage inside in many games. Still, Syracuse fought.

There were two extended pauses and several games lost due to the pandemic. Jim Boeheim tested positive prior to the start of the season, and the program went on pause for two weeks leading up to the opener. Syracuse got just one practice in before that game, and was sluggish for most of it. Still, Syracuse battled back to pull out a win.

Due to quarantining, Syracuse was without Buddy Boeheim for three games. Then, after a comeback win over Buffalo, Syracuse had to go on pause again after the Bulls had a positive test. That led to multiple postponed games. Following three wins in four games, Syracuse was set to host Louisville. A positive test within the Cardinals program would cause that game to be cancelled at the last minute.

Weeks later, Syracuse had won two in a row and was set to play at Louisville when another positive test within the Cardinals program caused another last minute cancellation. After the loss at Georgia Tech, most believed Syracuse's NCAA Tournament hopes had been dashed. Still, Syracuse continued to grind.

The Orange played its best basketball down the stretch of the season, with impressive wins over North Carolina and Clemson to get itself back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. A blowout win over NC State and strong showing against Virginia solidified the selection.

The grit, determination and mental strength it took to continue to grind, to believe, should be admired. It should be celebrated. A loss is never easy, especially when it ends the season. But this team accomplished a lot considering all of the context of the season, the injuries and the pauses.

For all of the challenges, there were plenty of memorable moments. Kadary Richmond was as advertised and has tremendous potential. Jesse Edwards emerged at the end of the season and proved he could be the solution at center going forward. Buddy Boeheim had one of the best shooting stretches you will ever see and captivated the college basketball world. The comeback wins over Bryant, Buffalo, NC State and Notre Dame. The NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet-16. Those among many others.

Navigating this season and enjoying postseason success is a credit to the program, the coaching staff and the players. The 2020-21 Syracuse basketball campaign should be one that Orange fans look back on with pride.