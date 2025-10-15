Syracuse wing Aaron Womack is a skilled, but developmental, recruit
As we countdown to tipoff for the Syracuse basketball season beginning on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a player-by-player preview. Today, we look at Syracuse freshman Aaron Womack
Aaron Womack is one of the project recruits brought in by the coaching staff as part of the Syracuse freshman class. A 6’6”, 170-pound wing from Milwaukee (WI) Dominican High , Womack is a developmental player who will likely redshirt this season while developing his skills and adding weight to his frame. Dominican is a traditional power in the smaller school levels in Wisconsin, so the jump to SU is a significant one for Womack.
The Orange coaches targeted Womack early and he committed in late September of last year. A three-star recruit, Womack had nine offers, most from mid-majors, with SU’s scholarship being his only high-major offer at the time.
247 Sports rated him as the No. 348th recruit in the 2025 class, and a three-star prospect. His offer sheet also included Buffalo, Green Bay, Illinois State, Illinois-Chicago, Milwaukee, Murray State, Southern Utah and William & Mary.
Womack was an effective player in high school from the jump
Womack played all four years of high school, tallying over 2,000 points and averaging over 21.5 points per game in his career. A stat-sheet stuffer, Womack was able to exploit his size into being an excellent rebounder in high school, averaging over seven rebounds per game in each of his last three seasons and peaking at 11.1 boards per game as a senior.
Womack started high school as an excellent perimeter shooter, shooting 83-of-169 from long range for a 49.1 percent shooting mark. His game evolved as he matured and Womack’s rate of 3-point attempts lowered, but never below 100 in a season. Womack finished high school with 229 made 3-pointers and a 42.6 percent shooting mark while also shooting over 79 percent from the foul line.
The young buck still needs time to mature
While the scholastic numbers are gaudy, expectations for Womack should be reined in. Playing at a lower-division high school is obviously a drastic difference from taking the floor in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Womack should be given time to develop by the Orange staff with the expectation that he will threaten for a rotational spot in the 2026-2027 season. It is the sensible move, especially with him on a wing-laden Syracuse team with names like Kiyan Anthony, Nate Kingz and Tyler Betsey ahead of Womack in the rotation.
