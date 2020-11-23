SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Basketball Breakout Candidates

Michael McAllister

Alan Griffin: Griffin was a solid contributor off the bench at Illinois, and was one of the most coveted players on the transfer market this offseason. So his name is known across college basketball to those who cover the sport and die hard fans. The casual observer, however, may not be as familiar. Griffin has the potential to have a monster year where he becomes a recognizable name to the casual fan. Griffin can really shoot and is a natural scorer. With other threats around him, and a featured role, he could burst onto the national scene. 

Bourama Sidibe: Sidibe finished the 2019-20 season strong, averaging essentially a double double over the last six games. If he can remain that guy with that level of productivity including blocking nearly three shots per game, he will become one of the more talked about bigs in the ACC. It may even get him All ACC consideration with those kind of numbers. The more he can stay out of foul trouble, the more likely it is he can be that productive and that efficient. He has worked hard in the offseason and put on weight to add strength to battle against conference foes.

Kadary Richmond: Breakout is relative here. Richmond is a true freshman, but has received considerable buzz from practice. Even if he only plays 10-15 minutes per game, if he flashes as that buzz suggests he can, Richmond could become a valuable weapon that makes a name for himself this season. 

Quincy Guerrier: I'm not sure Guerrier gets enough credit for playing through a painful groin injury and still being productive as a true freshman in the ACC. A more substantial role, combined with health, gives Guerrier a chance to showcase his skills this season.

