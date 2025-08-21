Syracuse basketball to play Drexel in ‘Autumn Invitational’ in Philadelphia
Syracuse formally announced a non-conference matchup against Drexel on Thursday, which will be part of the “Basketball on Broad Autumn Invitational."
Previous reports of a game between the Orange and Drexel had been released, and the official date will be Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.
It will be part of a doubleheader that includes LaSalle vs. Penn State. Tickets are on sale for the event. Times of the games will be determined at a later date.
"Xfinity Mobile Arena is quickly becoming the local hub for college basketball in the region," said Michael Sulkes, General Manager of Xfinity Mobile Arena, in a release. "We're looking forward to hosting four of the best basketball programs in the region and starting a new tradition with this doubleheader.
A look at the two teams
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
Third-year coach Adrian Autry led Syracuse to a 14-19 record in the 2024-25 season. The team will look completely different this year, as Autry has added six transfers and five freshmen to the Syracuse roster.
Drexel finished 18-15 (9-9 CAA) in the 2024 season. They are led by head coach Zach Spiker, who has led Drexel to five straight winning seasons. They return junior guard Shane Blakeney (7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
The two teams have faced each other five times in school history, with the Orange winning four of the games. The teams last met at the JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 14, 2021, with the Orange winning 75-60. They first played in the 1996 NCAA Tournament, with SU moving on with a 68-59 win.
Syracuse faces a tough non-conference schedule
Syracuse has already faces a challenging non-conference schedule, with games set against Houston and Kansas in the 2025 Players Era’s Championship in November in Las Vegas.
Immediately following their trip to Nevada, they will also play Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.
Syracuse also has officially announced non-conference tuneups against Pace (exhibition), Delaware State, Monmouth, St. Joseph’s, Hofstra, Mercyhurst, Northeaster and Stonehill.
