Syracuse Men's Basketball will seek out a multiple-team event (MTE) at the beginning of the 2020-21 season, according to John Rothstein. This follows Syracuse's' announcement of withdrawing from the Gotham Classic on Thursday. The Orange were scheduled to play four games, three in the Carrier Dome and one at Madison Square Garden vs LSU, who also opted out of the tournament. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduling of games has been up in the air for college basketball. The Orange had to scratch the entire schedule for the 2020-21 season which was made several months ago, as it will be difficult for out-of-state teams to travel during the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA also announced teams have to decrease the total number of games they can schedule from 30 to 27 (25 if the team is not participating in an MTE). The start date for the season has also been pushed to Nov. 25 from Nov. 10, considering most students will have left campus for break, making it a little safer for athletes.

The NCAA's legislation requires that the MTE shall consist of no more than three games and must end within 10 days of the first game. In previous years, Syracuse has taken part in the 2k Classic games as a part of the MTE, going up against Eastern Washington, Morehead State, Uconn, Oregon, Cal, among other opponents.

This year will be different. The potential opponents are TBD, but pandemic may have a direct impact on the selection of opponents. Most, if not all of them, could potentially be in-state. What are some of the teams you want to see Syracuse go up against in a multi-team tournament?