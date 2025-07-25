Checking in on 6 former Syracuse basketball players in NBA Summer League
Once again, all 30 NBA teams descended on the desert for the 2025 NBA Vegas Summer League. New draftees, undrafted free agents, second-year players and even those further off the NBA radar all try to make a name for themselves over the 10-day gathering.
Those that are highly regarded try to give merit to the folks that rated them. Players that have been through Summer League before try to show they can not only perform, but dominate the competition. And everybody in the industry is trying to unearth the next unknown talent to earn a spot on an NBA roster.
As usual, there were a handful of players with Syracuse ties that competed in Sin City, with varying results:
Buddy Boeheim - Indiana Pacers
For Buddy Boeheim to make an NBA roster, he is going to have to shoot his way onto it. That is his best skill and what can set him apart from the rest.
Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Boeheim suited up in four of the five games. In the first two games, he failed to score, going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
After sitting out one game, Boeheim combined for 18 points in the final two games, knocking down five of his 13 3-point attempts. Overall, Boeheim, averaged 4.5 points and shot 25 percent from 3-point range.
Jesse Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
Signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 after going undrafted, Edwards played just two games for the Timberwolves. But, in 34 games with the Iowa Wolves of the G-League, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
With Minnesota already rostering the likes of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid (all capable of playing center) and then drafting French center Joan Beringer with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, it may be tough for another big to crack the roster.
In five games, Edwards averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, highlighted by an 18-point, 8-rebound and 4-block effort in the finale against the Phoenix Suns.
Quincy Guerrier - Toronto Raptors
Syracuse was the first of three college stops for Guerrier (followed by Oregon and then Illinois).
Guerrier suited up for the Toronto Raptors during Summer League, logging just six minutes and four points in two games.
Judah Mintz - Philadelphia 76ers
Playing last season for the Philadelphia 76ers' G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Mintz averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 40 games.
Mintz produced in Vegas to the tune of 14.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals, with two games of more than 20 points. And if you'll remember, Mintz had a knack for getting to the free throw line. Well, that hasn't changed.
He attempted 46 free throws in the five games, with nearly half (31) of his 70 points coming from the charity stripe. Mintz still looks like someone who could make an NBA roster at some point.
Kadary Richmond - Washington Wizards
Like Guerrier, Syracuse was Richmond's first stop in college, who went on to play for Seton Hall and St. John's.
He went undrafted this summer, but latched onto the Washington Wizards during Summer League.
Richmond, a playmaker and defender, scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded two steals. Scouts worry his lack of an outside shot will hinder his NBA chances.
Cole Swider - Los Angeles Lakers
Much like Buddy Boeheim, Swider's ticket to the NBA is his smooth shooting stroke. Swider has logged three seasons in the NBA, with stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami, Detroit and Toronto.
His most successful stint was an 8-game stretch with the Raptors at the end of last season, where he averaged 7.4 points and made 15 of his 42 3-point attempts (35.7 percent).
He was once again representing the Lakers in Summer League, where he scored in double figures in all five games, averaging 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.
As for the long-range shooting? He made 18 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc, good for almost a 41 percent success rate.
