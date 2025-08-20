Syracuse basketball non-conference schedule expected before Sept. 1
Earlier this month it appeared as though Syracuse was essentially finished with its non-conference schedule, awaiting a couple of official announcements once game contracts had been completed. There is apparently still some work to do, as one of the reported games over the summer against Binghamton, may not come to fruition.
Binghamton released its schedule Tuesday and there is no "Syracuse" listed. Instead, the Bearcats have an ACC road pay day game against Pittsburgh amongst the 30 total games released, one less than the current maximum of 31 games (increasing to 32 games in 2026-27).
A couple of other Syracuse games in NBA-size arenas are also "TBA"
While the Orange basketball program has confirmed its participation in a first-ever exhibition game against another Division I team, facing off against Buffalo in the city's KeyBank Center (18,400 basketball capacity) on October 25, the school has still not made the formal announcement. The date is open on the arena's event calendar.
Same with the reported game November 15 against Drexel at Philadelphia's newly-renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena (20,301 basketball capacity), part of a NCAA doubleheader also featuring Penn State and La Salle. That date is also available on the arena's event listings.
The season opening game is still unknown
With the school expected to announce the final two non-conference games by the middle of next week, it remains to be seen if one of those game's occurs before November 8.
That is the current first announced contest against Delaware State, but with the Pace exhibition game set for October 29, and the season opening games allowed to start November 3 this year, 10 days between games would be a big gap at the beginning of the season. So expect a new season-opening game to be revealed next week.
One way or another, this year's schedule features a gauntlet like no other
The five game stretch between facing Saint Joseph's on a neutral court in Las Vegas November 22 and ending with Tennessee coming back to the Dome for the ACC-SEC Challenge meeting is as hard as any potential NCAA Tournament run.
When you consider that after the Hawks, SU faces last year's national runners-up in Houston, followed by perennial contender Kansas, another strong NCAA Tournament-like team to be determined in the Player's Era Festival, and then the Vols? Whew.
It will make the December consecutive home game lineup of Hofstra, Mercyhurst, Northeastern and Stonehill almost feel like, with all due respect, exhibition games.
