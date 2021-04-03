What's Left for Syracuse Basketball's Offseason?

Syracuse basketball completed one of the most unique and memorable seasons in program history. Navigating a pandemic, multiple pauses, game postponements and cancellations, Syracuse got into the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet-16. The offseason is only a week old, and there has already been a flurry of activity. What is left for Syracuse? Where do things stand?

TURNOVER RECAP

Syracuse has lost three players to the transfer portal to date. Forwards Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak as well as guard Kadary Richmond. While the portal has taken away, it also gives back. Syracuse has added Marquette guard transfer Symir Torrence to its roster for next season.

Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards and Chaz Owens are returning. SI All-American finalist Benny Williams is coming in over the summer and is expected to be a significant contributor next year. Quincy Guerrier is testing the NBA Draft waters but could return.

DECISIONS REMAINING

We are still waiting for official decisions from the following players.

Frank Anselem: The reserve center has not announced that he is returning nor has he entered the portal. He is most likely coming back, but nothing official has been said by either Anselem or the program.

Marek Dolezaj: The general consensus is that Dolezaj is expected to head back home overseas and turn pro. It would be surprising if he returned. That said, a final decision has not been made yet.

Alan Griffin: Griffin transferred in from Illinois this past offseason. Many expected him to leave after his playing time decreased towards the end of the season. Griffin has not yet entered the portal nor announced he is returning.

Woody Newton: Newton was considered a risk to enter the portal this offseason. However, he has not done so yet, which would seem to indicate there is a strong possibility he returns. Newton has not publicly stated his intentions either way to date.

Bourama Sidibe: Sidibe's decision comes down to his knees. If the medical professionals give a positive prognosis about his ability to play next season, he likely returns. If there is a question or negative prognosis, he likely moves on.

SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

Syracuse filled all 13 of its scholarships last season, with the addition of Chaz Owens taking up the final one. With three leaving (Braswell, Bol Ajak, Richmond) and two incoming (Torrence, Williams), along with Bourama Sidibe not counting against scholarship numbers next season even if he does return, that would give Syracuse 11 scholarship players for next season. That leaves two open spots. However, there are a few other things at play that would impact the number.

First, Quincy Guerrier is currently in the NBA Draft process. If he returns, he counts against the scholarship numbers. If he decides to stay in the NBA Draft, that would free up another spot. Second, Bourama Sidibe would not count against the scholarship numbers for next season.

The pending decisions of Anselem, Dolezaj, Griffin and Newton will also impact the scholarship numbers. If all elect to return and Guerrier does not stay in the draft, Syracuse would have just one scholarship available. Any of that group that elect to leave opens an extra spot per player.

What does it all mean? Syracuse's scholarship number will be somewhere between 6 and 11 depending on the decisions of Guerrier and the others.

TOP TARGETS

There are really two transfer targets that Syracuse is currently involved with or tied to. The first is Cole Swider. Swider entered the portal during this past week, and Syracuse reached out almost immediately. The Orange recruited Swider hard out of high school and would love to add him now. Syracuse remains in heavy pursuit and a decision should be coming soon. Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Indiana are Syracuse's top competition.

In addition to Swider, Cornell transfer Jimmy Boeheim has long been rumored to be transferring to Syracuse this offseason. Boeheim did not play this past season due to the Ivy League cancelling the season because of the pandemic. Boeheim averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game two seasons ago.

COULD SYRACUSE ADD OTHERS?

Of course Syracuse will continue to monitor the portal. There will still be scholarships available unless everyone returns. If Griffin and Dolezaj both leave as most expect, and Syracuse adds Swider and Boeheim, Syracuse would be sitting at 10 scholarships. That leaves three open spots potentially. If Guerrier also elects to return, that puts Syracuse at 11 scholarship players.

That does leave the Orange the opportunity to potentially bring in a fourth guard either through the portal or from high school, or add depth to the front court. It also gives Syracuse the option of holding those scholarships for the 2022 class. All options are on the table.

Of course if Syracuse misses on Swider, the Orange would be expected to continue to look into the portal for another forward.