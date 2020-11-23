Position Preview: Guards

Projected Starters

Joe Girard: Girard was thrown into action as a true freshman due to Jalen Carey's injury. He responded well, averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists per game. Not too shabby for a true freshman point guard. Now, Girard is stronger, has that experience from last season and should be improved. He only shot 32% from three last year, but he is tremendous confidence and range. That number should improve. In fact, Girard's game overall should be more efficient as he develops.

Buddy Boeheim: Boeheim improved his scoring, shooting, passing and defense as a sophomore. He went from 6.8 points to 15.3 points per game. His shooting improved overall, including three point shooting that increased from 35% to 37% with more volume. At 6-6, he has size at the top of the zone. Word out of practice is that Buddy is stronger, has worked on other areas of his game including taking defenders off the dribble and working on his lateral quickness defensively. Should those come to fruition, Buddy will be quite the force for Syracuse. He is one of the best shooters in the ACC, and improved defense will take his overall game to the next level. The ability to drive more consistently, which improved quite a bit from his freshman year to last season, will make him even more difficult to defend.

Key Reserves

Kadary Richmond: Richmond is a true freshman and a former top 100 recruit. Richmond is a 6-5 guard who can play point guard and shooting guard. That versatility makes him invaluable as he can spell both Girard and Boeheim. He is extremely athletic, has a great first step off the dribble and has been impressive during practice so far. His ability to play 10-15 minutes per game to allow Girard and Boeheim to rest will be of critical importance this season.

Biggest Question

Is Kadary Richmond ready? That is the biggest question about the backcourt. Girard proved he can play as a true freshman. Boeheim was one of the most improved players in the ACC last season and appears poised to take another step forward. The starting backcourt is steady. Richmond is a true freshman. Reports from practice have been overwhelmingly glowing from coaches and players alike. Richmond appears to be the real deal. He has length, is quick off the bounce, is unselfish and willing to make plays for others but can also attack and finish himself. There is a lot to like about Richmond's game and potential. However, until we see him in action against top level competition, the question will remain.