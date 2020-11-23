Syracuse Basketball Roster and Bios

#2 John Bol Ajak - Center - 6-10, 215: Freshman Year - Ajak redshirted during his first year at Syracuse. He participated in practice and team workouts.

#5 Frank Anselem - Center - 6-10, 210: Prolific Prep - Prolific Prep began the 2019-20 season with 16 consecutive wins. The Crew finished the campaign with a 32-3 record ... Anselem scored 14 points in the season-opening, 108-73 victory against TMG Prep Academy ... The next time out, Anselem had 15 points and Prolific Prep beat American Prep, 112-57 ... Prolific Prep won three games at the Duel in the Desert in Glendale, Ariz. When The Crew opened with an 87-69 win against Bella Vista Prep, Anselem had 14 points and 12 rebounds ... In a 115-72 victory against CIBA Elite in the Battle of the Bay held in Pittsburgh, Calif., Anselem hauled down 12 rebounds ... In the Crush The Valley II matchup with George Harris Prep, Anselem totaled 12 points and eight rebounds in an 86-69 victory ... Anselem was coached by Joey Fuca at Prolific Prep ... Prolific Prep advanced to the title game of the 2020 Grind Session World Championship ... He had 14 points and seven rebounds in the championship contest versus Our Savior Lutheran ... Anselem was rated 23rd overall amongst centers in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com ... He was ranked among the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2021 before he re-classified to 2020 this past spring.

#23 Jaylen Bartley - Guard - 6-2, 173: Manor College in PA - Bartley saw action in five games with the Blue Jays ... He averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest ... Bartley had a career-high five points versus Sullivan County Community.

#35 Buddy Boeheim - Guard 6-6, 195: Sophomore year - He had 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block versus COLGATE ... In the ‘Battle of the Boeheims, Buddy notched 16 points in the win over CORNELL ... He converted six-pointers and finished with 22 points in a victory against BUCKNELL ... He set a career high in points (26), which included six 3-pointers, in a triumph at GEORGIA TECH ... Boeheim led Syracuse scorers with 25 points while connecting on a career-high seven three-pointers during a loss against GEORGETOWN ... Boeheim buried seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points during a defeat to NOTRE DAME ... He finished with a team-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting in win against BOSTON COLLEGE ... Boeheim tied his season high with 26 points, 18 of these coming in the first half, during a win against VIRGINIA TECH ... Boeheim had four three-point makes en route to a 22 point performance in a loss against CLEMSON ... He had a team-high 23 points in a win against WAKE FOREST ... He buried a squad-best 22 points during a loss against NORTH CAROLINA ... Boeheim had 21 points and three steals during a road game against BOSTON COLLEGE ... He had 17 points in a triumph against NORTH CAROLINA at the ACC Tournament ... Boeheim was named to the 2019-20 ACC Academic Honor Roll.

#20 Robert Braswell - Forward - 6-7, 206: Sophomore year - Braswell grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes of reserve work during a win against COLGATE ... He totaled nine minutes of court time and recorded two rebounds and two steals during a triumph versus BUCKNELL ... Braswell contributed three points off the bench by converting a 3-pointer in a losing effort against OKLAHOMA STATE at Barclays Center ... He competed in the loss against PENN STATE ... Braswell secured a steal in eight minutes against GEORGIA TECH ... He participated off the bench during a win against NORTH FLORIDA and contributed three points in eight minutes ... Braswell tied his career-high in points when he buried two 3-pointers in seven minutes of action in the victory against NIAGARA ... On Jan. 5, the team announced that Braswell would miss the remainder of the season because of lower leg pain.

#10 Arthur Cordes - Guard - 6-3, 185: Martin T Sheehan High School - He transferred to Sheehan High School for his junior year ... Cordes sat out the first 10 games as a transfer student ... . He helped the squad to a 14-11-1 record ... He had a season-best 18 points in a 71-63 victory against Foran ... He tallied 15 points when the Titans lost at Shelton, 83-79 ... Cordes had 14 points, all in the first half of a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Division IV playoff matchup versus Godwin Tech won by the Titans, 60-34 ... In a subsequent state postseason contest against Granby Memorial, Cordes scored 10 points in the final 1:20 of play, but the Titans were defeated, 64-58 ... The Titans were 14-7 in Cordes’ senior season with the club ... Cordes averaged approximately 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 2019-20 ... He tallied a season-high 24 points against Bullard-Havens .... Cordes contributed 17 points to a 70-63 triumph versus Shelton ... The Titans defeated New London in the first round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Division III playoffs ... A second round matchup was canceled due to the pandemic ... He played for Coach Joseph Gaetano ... Cordes was one of 15 pitchers named to Elite Pitchers Team (out of 380 teams) while pitching for Baseball U regional all-star team in the Perfect Game 18U National Championship ... He pitched in three games, collecting two wins and a save in 9 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.

#21 Marek Dolezaj - Forward - 6-10, 201: Junior Year - Dolezaj tallied nine boards against VIRGINIA ... His 19 points were one shy of his career-best in a triumph against SEATTLE ... He deposited nine points to go along with 12 rebounds in a win over NIAGARA ... Dolezaj produced a double-double (13 points, 10 boards) in a Dome loss to NOTRE DAME ... He earned his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a win against BOSTON COLLEGE ... Dolezaj had his second straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a victory against VIRGINIA TECH ... He had 17 points and was a perfect seven-for-seven from the charity stripe in a win against PITTSBURGH ... Dolezaj recorded a career-high 22 points in a loss versus DUKE ... Dolezaj dropped 20 points and went 12-for-12 from the line in a victory over GEORGIA TECH ... He led the Orange with 17 points and seven boards in an overtime loss at MIAMI ... Dolezaj deposited double-digit points for the second-straight game when he notched 13 against NORTH CAROLINA in the ACC Tournament.

#14 Jesse Edwards - Center - 6-11, 215: Freshman year - He grabbed at least one board in 14-of-21 appearances ... Edwards scored his first bucket at the season opener against VIRGINIA ... Edwards recorded his first career double-digit scoring game against BUCKNELL, dropping 10 points en route to victory ... He tallied seven points in seven minutes in a victory at GEORGIA TECH ... Edwards entered for eight minutes during a loss against LOUISVILLE, tallying seven points and three boards ... He scored three points and grabbed two boards in three minutes of action during a win over BOSTON COLLEGE ... Edwards etched a stat line of five points, three boards and a block in an overtime loss at MIAMI.

#25 Shane Feldman - Guard - 6-2, 160: Agoura Hills High School - Feldman lettered in basketball and volleyball at Agoura Hills ... He played basketball for Coach Conley Oliver ... A team captain last season, Feldman helped the Chargers to an 18-12 record ... He averaged 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 5.5 steals per game in his senior campaign ... He set a Chargers program record for single season and career steals ... He earned all-county recognition as well ... Feldman was named 2019-20 First Team All Coastal Canyon League ... He earned all-county recognition as well ... He was named the Chargers’ Defensive Player of the Year and Playmaker of the Year as a senior ... Feldman was a member of the Agoura Hills National Honor Society.

#32 Nick Giancola - Forward - 6-5, 205: Junior year - Giancola saw two minutes of action in a win against BUCKNELL, his first appearance in an Orange uniform ... He came off the bench during a victory at GEORGIA TECH ... Giancola played in a home-court win versus BOSTON COLLEGE ... He saw action during a triumph at PITTSBURGH ... Giancola earned his way onto the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

#11 Joe Girard III - Guard - 6-1, 195: Freshman year - Girard III scored three points with two assists in his season debut against VIRGINIA ... In his first Syracuse start, Girard III produced 24 points, on 7-8 (.875) shooting, in a home triumph versus SEATTLE ... He tallied nine points to pair with four assists in a win against CORNELL ... Girard III reached double-digit points (12) while leading the team in assists (6) en route to victory against BUCKNELL ... He notched 12 points for the second consecutive game and tied for the team lead in steals (3) in a losing effort against OKLAHOMA STATE ... He dropped 10 points in a triumph at GEORGIA TECH ... Girard III deposited four 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds during a loss against GEORGETOWN ... He gave the Orange 20 points and seven assists in a win against OAKLAND ... Girard III hit four 3-pointers and distributed six assists in a winning effort against NORTH FLORIDA ... He scored 10 points en route to victory versus NIAGARA ... Girard III had 20 points and grabbed four boards in a loss against NOTRE DAME ... He tallied 12 points in a loss to VIRGINIA TECH ... Girard III had a team-high 19 points in an overtime victory at VIRGINIA ... He scored 12 points and had three 3-pointers in a win against BOSTON COLLEGE ... Girard III grabbed a career-high nine boards to pair with 15 points in a winning effort against NOTRE DAME ... He gave the Orange 10 points in a loss against CLEMSON ... Girard III had 17 points and a team-high seven assists in a loss against DUKE ... He had a career-high 30 points and shot 11-for-12 from the charity stripe in a home-court loss to NC STATE ... Girard III gave the Orange 22 points in a loss against FLORIDA STATE ... He had 12 points in a loss at LOUISVILLE ... Girard III contributed 15 points in a Dome victory against GEORGIA TECH ... He had his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points when he scored 16 points during a win at PITTSBURGH ... Girard III scored 13 points and gathered five rebounds in an overtime loss at MIAMI.

#0 Alan Griffin - Forward - 6-5, 190: Sophomore year at Illinois - Illinois compiled a 21-10 overall record in 2019-20 ... He led his team in 3-point field goal percentage (.416) and ranked second on the squad in 3-pointers (47) ... His 50 offensive rebounds put him third on the Illini ... Griffin had seven points and five boards in the opening-day win versus NICHOLLS STATE ... He had 11 points, including three 3-pointers,in a triumph at GRAND CANYON ... When the Illini defeated HAMPTON, Griffin totaled 19 points and six rebounds. He was 8-of-12 from the field and canned a trio of 3-pointers ... He connected on 6-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 3-pointers, in a 15-point outing versus OLD DOMINION ... Griffin started a stretch of four consecutive games in double digits with 18 versus NORTH CAROLINA A & T. He was 7-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 on 3-point attempts ... The next time out, Griffin contributed 17 points and nine rebounds in a loss at #14 MICHIGAN STATE ... Griffin had 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a, 63-37 victory against PURDUE. It represented his first double-double ... His 12-point effort in a one-point win at WISCONSIN featured three 3-pointers ... In the four-game streak, Griffin averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. He was 22-of-30 (.733) from the field, 10-of-18 (.556) on 3-point attempts and 9-of-10 (.900) from the line ... Griffin had nine points and nine rebounds versus MARYLAND ... Four days later he accumulated nine points, seven rebounds and two steals at home against MICHIGAN STATE ... In a start at RUTGERS, Griffin logged a career-high 35 minutes and posted 14 points and six rebounds ... Griffin had nine points in an upset win at #9 PENN STATE.It helped the Illini stop a four-game losing streak ... When Illinois hosted NEBRASKA, he had 13 points and seven rebounds ... Griffin produced a career-best 24 points when Illinois won at NORTHWESTERN. In 21 minutes of action, he was 9-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-8 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

#1 Quincy Guerrier - Forward - 6-7, 220: Freshman year - He tallied 14 pointsin a victory versus SEATTLE ... He notched 13 points off the bench against PENN STATE ... Guerrier reached double-digit points for the fifth time when he scored 10 points in the Dome against NOTRE DAME ... Guerrier grabbed nine boards in a loss to VIRGINIA TECH ... He handed the Orange 10 points and eight rebounds in a win versus PITTSBURGH ... He produced 13 points in 15 minutes during a win against WAKE FOREST ... Guerrier had a double-double, which included a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, in a loss against NC STATE ... He posted his third-straight double-digit scoring game when he scored 13 points in a loss at FLORIDA STATE ... Guerrier had his third double-double, 14 points and 12 boards, at LOUISVILLE ... Guerrier gathered nine boards to pair with seven points in a win against NORTH CAROLINA at the ACC Tournament ... He was named to the 2019-20 ACC Academic Honor Roll.

#13 Chris Lavalle - Guard - 5-11, 175: Junior year - In his Dome debut, LaValle dished out two assists en route to victory versus BUCKNELL ... He saw action at GEORGIA TECH ... LaValle appeared off the bench in the Dome win against BOSTON COLLEGE ... He passed out an assist in the triumph at PITTSBURGH ... LaValle was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

#4 Woody Newton - Forward - 6-8, 200: Mt. Zion Prep - Mt. Zion Prep began Newton’s junior year with eight consecutive triumphs ... Newton had 15 points and six rebounds when Mt. Zion Prep suffered its first loss, 79-60 to New Hampton School at the National Prep Showcase ... He had 26 points when the Warriors lost to Hargrave Military Prep at the Military Circuit I, 106-69 ... The Warriors opened the 2019-20 campaign the same way it had the season before, with eight straight victories ... Mt. Zion Prep topped 100 points in five of its first eight contests ... The streak ended in a loss to Brewster Academy, 94-86, at the National Prep Showcase. Newton had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, in the defeat ... In a 62-58 loss to Sunrise Academy at the Basketbull Hoopsfest, Newton posted 11 points and 10 rebounds ... He had 15 points the next night out in the same event versus Woodstock Gold. The Warriors were defeated, 84-76 ... The Warriors lost in the National Prep School quarterfinals, 74-68, to Putnam Science Academy ... He played for Coach Roderick Harrison at Mt. Zion Prep.

#12 Chaz Owens - Forward - 6-5, 200: Scotland Campus - Owens spent a post-graduate year at Scotland Campus ... He was coached by Chris Chaney at Scotland Campus ... Chaney has guided more than 140 players who went on to play Division I college basketball.

#3 Kadary Richmond - Guard - 6-5, 180: Brewster Academy - Richmond helped the Bobcats to a 34-3 record in 2019-20 ... Brewster Academy scored 100-or-more points 11 times in 2019-20 ... Brewster Academy started the season by winning its first nine games ... Richmond had 11 assists in the season opener, a 129-58 triumph against Catholic Prep ... When Brewster Academy edged St. Thomas More School, 82-81, Richmond had 17 points and nine rebounds ... Brewster Academy reached the finals of the National Prep Championship by defeating Hargrave Military Academy, 97-78. The title game was not played ... Richmond earned 2020 First Team All-New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) recognition ... The Bobcats were coached by Jason Smith.

#34 Bourama Sidibe - Center - 6-10, 218: Sidibe made his first career start versus VIRGINIA and logged 22 minutes ... He posted a double-double against COLGATE, tallying 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting, and grabbed 14 rebounds ... He had a team-leading 13 rebounds in a win versus OAKLAND ... He notched his second double-double of the season against NIAGARA, recording 10 points and 13 boards in the win ... Sidibe had 12 points to pair with five boards during a victory at NOTRE DAME ... He secured his third double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) of the season and tied his career high in steals (five) in a win at PITTSBURGH ... Sidibe notched his second consecutive double-double and had a season-high 17 points during a loss against NORTH CAROLINA ... He grabbed 12 boards at BOSTON COLLEGE ... Sidibe secured 10-or-more rebounds (10) for the fifth straight game in an overtime loss at MIAMI ... He became the first Syracuse player to have double-digit rebounds in six straight games since Rick Jackson in 2010-11 when he grabbed 13 boards in an ACC Tournament victory against NORTH CAROLINA ... Sidibe was named to the 2019-20 ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Bios via Cuse.com.