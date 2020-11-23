Syracuse Basketball Schedule Review

The Non-Conference

Syracuse currently has four non-conference games schedule. They include Bryant (November 27th, season opener), at Rutgers (December 8th, ACC/Big-10 Challenge), Buffalo (December 19th), and Georgetown (January 9th). Rutgers is the team expected to be the best from that group, as they are ranked 23rd in the Coaches Poll and 24th in the AP Poll. Buffalo and Bryant are both games Syracuse should win, though Buffalo will present a reasonable challenge. Georgetown is a rivalry game where the records are thrown out. That said, Syracuse is expected to be better on paper.

Toughest Stretch

Syracuse's most difficult stretch may be in early January. They play three games in seven days, starting with a road game at North Carolina on January 2nd. Four days later they play Florida State at home. Three days after that, rival Georgetown comes to the Dome. After back to back games against top flight ACC opponents, the Orange have to play their biggest historical rival. That is a tough three game stretch.

5 Most Difficult Games

At Virginia (January 25). Virginia is predicted to win the ACC, and playing on their floor is always tough.

At North Carolina (January 2nd). The Tar Heels have the preseason ACC Player of the Year in Garrison Brooks. Syracuse has not had much success at the Dean Dome.

At Duke (February 22nd). The Blue Devils are always good and Cameron Indoor is always a tough place to play. The question is whether or not there will be fans in attendance. Either way, this is a tough game.

At Rutgers (December 8th). A top 25 team that has not been good for a long time welcoming an elite program to their place. Rutgers will be up for this game, as they battle the Orange in recruiting for Northeast prospects.

At Louisville (February 17th). Louisville is expected to be good, they have a great coach. They beat Syracuse by 24 last year and torched the zone for 90 points.