Syracuse Basketball Stock Report: Biggest Movers After St. John's

A 2-2 record through four games rarely triggers alarm bells, yet how Syracuse arrived there matters. For one half on Sunday night, the Orange went toe-to-toe with No. 13 St. John’s in front of 16,431 fans at Madison Square Garden, dictating the pace and taking a 33-30 edge into the locker room. Once the Red Storm cranked up their full-court press out of the break, however, Syracuse unraveled.

St. John’s ripped off a 16-0 run to open the second half while the Orange missed 11 straight shots and committed 21 turnovers overall, turning a winnable showcase into a 17-point setback. With a three-game homestand at the JMA Wireless Dome up next before ACC play nears, Sunday’s box score drew a sharp dividing line between the players earning heavier minutes and those losing grip on their roles.

Stock Up: Kiyan Anthony

The sophomore guard needed no adjustment period on college basketball’s biggest stage. Anthony paced Syracuse with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, dished out four assists and committed zero turnovers across 28 minutes off the bench. While St. John’s pressure rattled nearly every other Orange ball-handler, Anthony stayed composed, scoring 10 points before halftime to keep Syracuse ahead and adding seven more in the second half.

Having now led Syracuse in scoring in three of its first four outings, Anthony has outgrown a sixth-man label. Whether head coach Gerry McNamara officially elevates him into the starting five on Wednesday or keeps him as a microwave reserve, the offense clearly runs cleanest when the ball is in Anthony’s hands.

Stock Up: Amarri Monroe

Few players maximized their floor time quite like Amarri Monroe. In 21 minutes, the forward delivered 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting — including 2-of-3 from 3-point range — alongside three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Every time Syracuse needed an answer during the second-half avalanche, Monroe supplied it, scoring 10 of his 12 points after intermission and igniting transition opportunities off active hands in the passing lanes.

Between Monroe and Anthony, Syracuse’s reserves outscored the Red Storm’s bench 29-7. Monroe’s two-way energy stood in stark contrast to a sluggish starting group, making a compelling case for him to command 25-plus minutes a night moving forward.

Stock Down: Gavin Doty

Two straight games inside NBA arenas have yielded just seven combined points for a transfer expected to anchor Syracuse’s perimeter scoring. After a quiet outing in Indianapolis, Doty managed only two points on 1-of-8 shooting — going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc — while logging 15 minutes against St. John’s. He finished without an assist and turned the ball over three times en route to spending most of the night on the bench.

Adjusting from mid-major competition at Siena to high-major athleticism takes time, and Doty’s rebounding early in the season shows he can impact games without scoring. Even so, Syracuse cannot afford prolonged disappearing acts from a veteran starter. Wednesday’s home date against Cornell offers a timely chance to reset his confidence before tougher nonconference tests return.

Stock Down: Ryan Moesch

Elevated into the starting lineup for the first time this season, the freshman guard endured a baptism by fire against St. John’s backcourt pressure. Moesch grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and handed out five assists in 33 minutes, yet his nine turnovers — seven before halftime — repeatedly handed the Red Storm free transition buckets. His perimeter shot also abandoned him at 3-of-11 overall and 1-of-7 from deep.

Freshman growing pains against a top-15 opponent are understandable, especially after Moesch looked sharp against Indiana last time out. Still, coughing up the ball nine times from the point-of-attack spot is unsustainable, and his hold on a starting assignment looks shaky once the roster returns to full health.

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