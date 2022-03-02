Syracuse Basketball Has Succession Plan in Place When Jim Boeheim Retires

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim called into the On The Block program, hosted by Brent Axe, on ESPN Radio Wednesday afternoon and dropped some significant news. There is a succession plan in place for Jim Boeheim when he elects to end his Hall of Fame career. While Boeheim said he knows when he is going to retire, but will not release details of that, nor the plan.

“I’m not going to tell you or anybody when this is going to be,” Boeheim said on the show. “We have a plan in place. A good plan. An ironclad plan. It’s not my decision. I’m not naming the coach like people say all the time.”

That is certainly a significant note as it was not previously publicly known that such a plan was in place nor that coach Boeheim had a timeframe in mind or set on when he will step away. Whether or not he goes the Coach K route and announces before a season that it will be his last remains to be seen. We know, however, that he will coach Syracuse next season. He was asked about that following the Orange’s loss to Duke on Saturday.

“You don’t need to ask this,” Boeheim said in the postgame press conference. “This has been asked and answered 26,000 times. Every press conference I gave in the beginning of the year is ‘I have no intentions of not coaching.’ I’ve said it 30 times. Because we’re having a bad year, you want me to quit? I don’t quit because we’re having a bad year.

"I've told every recruit, we have a pretty good recruit here today, I've told every one of them I'll be coaching next year. So I don't know what you need me to do or say."

Years ago, Syracuse announced longtime assistant Mike Hopkins as the Coach in Waiting. However, before it was time for him to takeover the program, he departed to take the head coaching job at Washington where he has been ever since.

