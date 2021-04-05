Syracuse Basketball Top 5 Plays from Regular Season & ACC Tournament

Syracuse basketball's 2020-21 season came to an end in the Sweet-16 of the NCAA Tournament. The ACC Digital Network released the top five plays for the Orange from the regular season and ACC Tournament. Here are the five plays they selected (you can watch in the video at the top of the screen).

5. GIRARD DISH TO DOLEZAJ IN ACC TOURNAMENT

Against NC State in the ACC Tournament, Joe Girard was dribbling at the top of the key. Dolezaj set a screen and then cut towards the hoop. When both defenders went with Girard, we flipped a one handed pass to Dolezaj who caught the ball, took two steps and slammed the ball through the net. It was a perfect pass and a highlight reel dunk.

4. GRIFFIN BEHIND THE BACK TO GUERRIER

Early in the ACC Tournament game against Virginia, Dolezaj had the ball just outside the paint near the elbow. Alan Griffin cut down the lane and Dolezaj delivered a perfect bounce pass to him. Griffin caught the ball, saw a Virginia defender rotate to him, and tapped the ball behind his back towards Guerrier along the baseline. Guerrier finished the play with a wide open dunk.

3. BUDDY FALLING DOWN FLIP SHOT VS UNC

Syracuse needed a win against North Carolina to keep any NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Leading in the second half, Buddy Boeheim was posting up his defender and backing him towards the lane. When Buddy turned to attack the basket, he was bumped and started to stumble. Anticipating a foul call, Buddy flipped the ball towards the basket with one hand as he fell to the ground. The foul was called and the ball went in for a spectacular bucket.

2. GRIFFIN ONE HANDED ALLEY-OOP SLAM

In the second half of the season opener against Bryant, Syracuse was trailing by two. Bryant missed a jumper and that led to a long rebound. Joe Girard chased it down, turned up court and threw a pass towards the basket as Alan Griffin had sprinted down the floor. Griffin leaped into the air, reached back with one hand, caught the ball and slammed it home for a highlight reel play.

1. GRIFFIN CHASE DOWN BLOCK

Syracuse had the ball in the final seconds against Buffalo in a tie game. The Orange wanted to take the last shot and either win or go to overtime. The play was called for Marek Dolezaj, who slipped when he started to drive with about seven seconds remaining. The ball popped free and Buffalo picked it up. After a pass down court, the Bulls appeared to be in position for an easy game winning layup. Alan Griffin had other plans. Griffin sprinted down court refusing to give up on the play and blocked the shot from behind to send the game into overtime. Syracuse would dominate the extra session to pull out the win.

NCAA TOURNAMENT OPTIONS

These were the five that the ACC Digital Network chose as Syracuse's best plays. It did not include plays from the NCAA Tournament. If the NCAA Tournament plays were included as options, Buddy's near half-court heave against San Diego State, the pass from Dolezaj to Richmond to Braswell for a corner three against West Virginia, and the pass from Richmond to Dolezaj to Guerrier for a dunk against West Virginia would all have to be considered.