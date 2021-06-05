Ten Non-Conference Opponents Syracuse Basketball Should Schedule

Syracuse basketball already has some games scheduled for its non-conference slate. Some of the more notable matchups include Villanova at Madison Square Garden, the Battle 4 Atlantis (featuring Baylor, Michigan State, Connecticut, Auburn and others), at Georgetown and the ACC/Big-10 Challenge. Who are some non-conference opponents Syracuse could add to the schedule perhaps not this season but in future years? We take a look at 10 options that include some old rivals, some new powers, a blue blood, an in-state foe and more.

1. UConn

The Syracuse, UConn rivalry is well documented. The fans do not like each other. The history is self explanatory. The two teams are also rivals on the recruiting trail, often pursuing the same prospects. They have faced each other as non-conference opponents in the past, but those were on neutral courts. Yes Syracuse could face the Huskies in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but I am advocating for a home and home here. Get UConn back in the Dome.

All-time series: Syracuse 56-39

2. Providence

Syracuse and Providence have faced each other 58 times, primarily as Big East opponents. The Friars have been a solid team over the last decade, with five NCAA Tournament appearances in the last seven tournament years. It would be fun to see the Orange and the Friars square off again, and it could be one that helps the tournament resume.

All-time series: Syracuse 48-10

3. Seton Hall

There is more than just former Big East rivals here. Seton Hall was punished by the NCAA for tampering with Tauren Thompson, who left Syracuse to join the Pirates program. An investigation found more than 200 impermissible phone calls between a Seton Hall assistant coach and Thompson's mom. Also, Kadary Richmond transferred there this offseason. It would be an interesting matchup for those reasons, and Seton Hall has been a solid squad over the last five to six years.

All-time series: Syracuse 48-16

4. St. Bonaventure

The Bonnies have been one of the best in the Atlantic 10 over the last eight years. St. Bonaventure is also an in-state school and would relish the ability to play Syracuse. It has here and there, but a more consistent rivalry would be nice to see. And, more than just games at the Dome. Syracuse should also travel to Olean. It would provide a potential resume booster for both squads.

All-time series: Syracuse 25-4

5. West Virginia

Syracuse and West Virginia used to play annually in the Big East, and the Mountaineers have been really good under Bob Huggins. The matchup would feature two programs that are quite familiar with each other, two Hall of Fame caliber coaches (Bog Huggins continues to be snubbed by the HOF) and make for an intriguing non-conference game. Not to mention the two just faced each other in the NCAA Tournament.

All-time series: Syracuse 35-16

6. Kentucky

Kentucky is considered one of the best programs in college basketball. It recruits at an elite level and seems to always be highly ranked. A matchup with Kentucky would be a nationally televised game, give the Orange a shot to knock off a blue blood in the non-conference and create a lot of excitement for both fan bases. Considering that Syracuse and Kentucky always lead the nation in attendance, a home and home to reward both fan bases would be fun.

All-time series: Kentucky 8-3

7. Loyola Chicago

A mid-major that has a habit of knocking off high majors in the NCAA Tournament, facing Loyola in the non-conference would be an interesting game. Of course there is the Sister Jean factor, the fact that Loyola has been to a Final Four very recently and that the Ramblers are really good. This may not be likely to happen, but would be fun. And yes, Syracuse could face Loyola in the Battle 4 Atlantis this season, but that should not prevent the Orange from adding the Ramblers to the Dome slate in the future.

All-time series: Tied 2-2

8. Gonzaga

Gonzaga seems to always be one of the best teams in the country. Facing the Zags would be a good early season test. Also, Boeheim and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few are friends, so they could make this happen if they wanted. Gonzaga coming to the Dome would create some buzz, would be a 30,000+ crowd (assuming that was allowed) and be nationally televised.

All-time series: Syracuse 2-0

9. Washington

Boeheim. Hopkins. Enough said. Watching the long-time Syracuse assistant face his old boss and mentor would be fun. Syracuse fans still have a lot of love for Mike Hopkins, so no doubt he would get a strong ovation should he come to the Dome. Two high major programs with that tie-in? Count me in.

All-time series: Syracuse 1-0

10. St. John's

Another former Big East rival. St. John's happens to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Syracuse does recruit the area. A home an home would make sense, have some nostalgia and allow recruits to attend the game in the Garden.

All-time series: Syracuse 51-40