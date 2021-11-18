Syracuse Bounces Back With Home Win Over Morgan State

The Orange picked up its second win of the season Wednesday night.

After a loss to Notre Dame this past weekend, Syracuse women’s basketball got right back into the win column Wednesday night with a 79-60 victory over Morgan State at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange forced 23 turnovers and were able to score 21 points off of those mistakes from the Bears. Syracuse also scored two thirds of its points in the paint.

“We were able to play a lot of players…and I thought we did some pretty good things defensively,” Acting Head Coach Vonn Read said. “We were able to hit the offensive glass 13 times and we did a pretty solid job shooting the basketball.”

Syracuse out-rebounded Morgan State 48-40. Senior guard Christianna Carr brought down 15 of them, four coming on the offensive end.

The Orange did not crack the scoreboard until free throws from grad forward Alaysia Styles a couple of minutes into the game. A three pointer from senior guard Chrislyn Carr put Syracuse up 5-4 and the Orange never looked back.

Four players reached double figures for Syracuse.

Redshirt sophomore guard Teshia Hyman led the way with 23 points. She made six of her first nine baskets and had 17 before halftime.

“I felt really good,” Hyman said. “I felt comfortable and just wanted to keep it going and I tried my best to keep it going.”

Grad guard Najé Murray, Styles and Christianna Carr scored in double figures as well. This win helped the Orange get to 2-1 in the brief home stand to open their season.

The Orange will now take part in the Battle For Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The first game slated for this Saturday, November 20th at 2:30 p.m. against No. 23 South Florida.