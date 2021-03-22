How Sweet It Is! Syracuse Holds Off WVU to Advance to Sweet-16

Syracuse knocks off its former Big East rival in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse's distinct zone defense has been the key to its success in the NCAA tournament. The Orange held holding coach Bob Huggins squad to 37% shooting from the floor and forced West Virginia into 14 turnovers.

"The Syracuse zone is just different," Buddy Boeheim said in a virtual press conference after the game.

Notably, WVU outrebounded a Syracuse squad that is notorious for having an edge on the board in victories. Nonetheless, the figures at the conclusion of the game stood at 41 for West Virginia and 29 for Syracuse.

The three-ball kept West Virginia in the game as it has throughout its existence. The Mountaineers shot 42% from deep in contrast to SU's 44% clip from beyond 3-point land. WVU trailed the majority of the game, but the deep ball gave them life. Specifically, Sean McNeil, who hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second half to give West Virginia the lead. McNeil finished the contest with a team-high 23 points as one of three West Virginia players in double figures.

Orange guards Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim took turns as each caught fire for the Orange in different halves, at the right time. Girard started off the game 3-for-3 from distance and though Boeheim got off to a slow start, (by his standards) the 6-foot-6 guard found his form in the second half, finishing the game with 25 points and a couple of clutch buckets to erase West Virginia's momentum.

Buddy kept the Orange alive when they needed him the most with back-to-back triples in the second half as momentum started to shift towards the Mountaineers after a couple of made 3-pointers, thanks to WVU guards Sean McNeil and Miles McBride.

Coach Jim Boeheim put his son's performance against the Mountaineers and his play as of late in some perspective following Syracuse's win.

"He's worked since he was in ninth grade," coach Boeheim said. "No one really recruited Buddy. He just worked hard. He shoots after games, he works out. He couldn't put the ball on the floor and he can do that. He's made himself into a player."

Girard had a decent outing against the Aztecs in Syracuse's first game of the NCAA tournament with 12 points. He mirrored his point total, however, was 4-for-8 against West Virginia compared to 3-of-10 against San Diego State. Girard added six rebounds and a team-high seven assists (tied with West Virginia's forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.for the game).

Marek Dolezaj played a pivotal role in Syracuse's win against the Mountaineers on Sunday evening. The forward, who coach Boeheim called "the key of the game," following the win, had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists – regardless of the numbers, Dolezaj helps set-up and facilitate Syracuse's offense – a skill not a lot of 6-foot-10 forwards possess, and one coach Boeheim appreciates ever since Dolezaj arrived on campus.

Quincy Gurrier looked like the explosive, double-double machine Orange fans are accustomed to watching in the first half as he finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.