Syracuse's Game Against Binghamton Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Fresh off of an impressive road win in the ACC opener, Syracuse women's basketball was gearing up to play its final nonconference game of the 2020-21 season. Binghamton was scheduled to come to the Dome for an in-state tilt. However, that game has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Binghamton program.

"The Syracuse University women's basketball game against Binghamton, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 (6 p.m., ACC Network), has been canceled," Syracuse Athletics said in a press release. "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the confirmation of a Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test within the Binghamton program. The 20th-ranked Orange will take the court again on Thursday, Dec. 17, at North Carolina (6 p.m., ACCNX)."

This game marks the first for Syracuse women's basketball impacted by a positive COVID test. The men's team has had two such games, with head coach Jim Boeheim testing positive resulting in the program pausing activities, including practice, for two weeks leading up to the season opener. Before the next game, a walk-on tested positive and Buddy Boeheim was forced to quarantine due to contact tracing. He missed three games but is set to return Saturday against Boston College.

The women's team did have their home opener disrupted for another reason. During pregame warmups, water droplets were noticed on the court. Fearing it was as a result of a leaky roof, the game was moved to the Melo Center. Subsequent review determined the droplets were due to condensation from the new heating and cooling system in the Dome.