Syracuse Blown Out at Clemson

Syracuse was bad on both ends as the Tigers ran them out of the building.

Buddy Boeheim came off of a screen, received a pass and drilled a three on Syracuse's first possession of the game to give the Orange a 3-2 lead. That was the extent of the highlights for Syracuse as it was ugly the rest of the way. Clemson dominated both ends on their way to a 78-61 victory. The loss drops Syracuse to 10-6 (4-5) while Clemson improved to 12-5 (6-5).

The Tigers started out hot, hitting a pair of threes and getting good looks inside as they raced out to a 17-7 lead. Syracuse inserted Kadary Richmond and Bourama Sidibe into the game. That helped as the Orange held Clemson to just four points over the next five minutes. Offensively, however, they could not take advantage as they scored just five points of their own during that stretch.

Clemson's offense eventually found rhythm and they controlled the rest of the first half on their way to a 20 point halftime lead. Syracuse made just three of their 25 first half shots (12%) and scored a season low 19 points. They forced 10 Clemson turnovers in the half, but only turned those into five points. They finished with 19 for the game with Syracuse scoring 13 off of them.

Syracuse never seriously challenged in the second half as the Tigers cruised to a blowout victory.

This was the first action of the season since the first few minutes of the season opener for Sidibe. He did not start, but came off the bench to play 11 minutes. He had one point, zero rebounds and four fouls during those minutes.

Aamir Simms, Clemson's best player, entered the game having struggled in four career games against Syracuse. He was superb in this one with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Honor made four first half three pointers and five in total for Clemson as he helped give the Tigers the big early lead. Joe Girard led Syracuse with 19 points. Kadary Richmond played 28 minutes and finished with two points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals.

Clemson outrebounded Syracuse 42-25. The Tigers shot 53% from the floor to just 30% for the Orange. Syracuse was just 5-20 from beyond the arc while Clemson made 10 three pointers.

Syracuse next plays at NC State on Tuesday. That game tips at 6:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.