Syracuse Blows Out Brown in Return From COVID Pause

Syracuse dominated the start of both halves and cruised to an 93-62 victory over Brown Monday night in the Carrier Down. The Orange improved to 6-5 with the win, while the Bears fell to 8-6.

The Orange started out on fire to open the game, making five of its first six three pointers on its way to a 16-4 lead less than five minutes into the game. With just a six point halftime advantage, Syracuse came out hot to open the second half as well. going on a 17-4 run to put the game out of reach. Syracuse would cruise the rest of the way to earn its sixth win of the season.

Brown did fight back in the second half, partially aided by some missed free throws by Syracuse. A few made outside shots and the double digit lead was trimmed down to six at intermission. Despite that, Syracuse forced 12 first half turnovers and held the Bears to just 32 first half points. In the second half, Syracuse was active and energetic on both ends for the full 20 minutes as its dominance was asserted.

Buddy Boeheim had a game high 28 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. He was 4-6 from beyond the arc. Joe Girard had a strong all around game with 15 points, seven assists and five steals. Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Cole Swider also scored 13 points. Swider was a perfect 3-3 from three point range. Jesse Edwards added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes. Benny Williams had six points and two rebounds off the bench. Symir Torrence contributed seven assists in 17 minutes.

The game also marked the return of Bourama Sidibe, who played three minutes, scored one point and grabbed one rebound. Sidibe had not played this season due to various injuries. He missed most of the 2020-21 season with injury as well.

Syracuse shot 57% from the floor overall and 62% from three point range. The Orange won the battle of the boards 42-35 and outscored Brown in the paint 36-26. Defensively, Syracuse held the Bears to 34% shooting overall and 29% from three point range.

Next up for Syracuse is Cornell in just two days. The Orange host the Big Red on Wednesday, December 29th. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.