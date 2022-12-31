Syracuse Pulls Away From Boston College for New Year's Eve Win

Syracuse used runs late in the first half and second half to earn a 79-65 victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, the Orange improves to 9-5 (2-1) on the season. The Eagles fell to 7-7 (1-2). This was Syracuse's ninth straight win over BC. Next up for Syracuse is at Louisville on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. tip.

After trailing for much of the first half, Syracuse went on a 13-2 run to take the lead back and gain a little breathing room. Joe Girard had five points and two assists during the spurt. That led to the Orange taking a nine point lead into halftime.

After Syracuse pushed the lead to double digits, Boston College went on a 12-0 run to take the lead back. Benny Williams would respond with a three, and Syracuse would go on a 10-2 run of its own to take back control of the game. The Eagles would stay at arm's length the rest of the game.

Joe Girard led the way for Syracuse, but the Orange got key contributions from Benny Williams, Justin Taylor, Judah Mintz and Mounir Hima as Jesse Edwards battled foul trouble all afternoon. Girard had 24 points and four assists on 8-19 shooting including 4-10 from beyond the arc. Williams 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Mintz finished with 18 points and seven assists while Hima blocked four shots filling in for Edwards. Edwards played only 25 minutes but had 10 points and eight rebounds. Justin Taylor provided valuable minutes off the bench with six points and two rebounds in 19 minutes.

