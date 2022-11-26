Gross-Bullock's Buzzer Beater Shocks Syracuse in Dome

Syracuse rallied in the second half to take a lead with eight seconds left, but Sherif Gross-Bullock's floater in the lane with one second left pushed Bryant past the Orange 73-72 inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday night. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 3-3 on the season. Next up is a tough road test at Illinois.

Bryant dominated the first half and took a 13 point lead into intermission. That was not the story of the half, however, as Judah Mintz and Doug Edert were both ejected. After a charge was called on Mintz, Edert said something that led to Judah putting his hands on Edert with a light slap on the face. Edert retaliated with a smack on the side of Judah's head. Both teams then got into a scrum, with two Bryant players getting ejected for leaving the bench. Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin were also ejected along with a Bryant assistant.

In the second half, the Orange rallied to trim the deficit and make the last few minutes extremely exciting. Trailing by one, Joe Girard, who struggled all night going just 1-12 from the floor, threw a bad pass that was intercepted and converted into an open layup. Bryant led by three. After Justin Taylor hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one, Sherif Gross-Bullock missed two free throws. Girard was fouled at the other end and converted his to give the Orange a one point lead with eight seconds left.

On Bryant's next possession, Gross-Bullock went the length of the court and converted a floater over the outstretched arms of Peter Carey that bounced around the rim and fell with under one second left to give the Bulldogs the win.

Jesse Edwards and Justin Taylor led Syracuse in this one. Edwards finished with 12 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes. He fouled out, however, with at least three of his fouls being extremely questionable. Taylor was the Orange's leading scorer with 25 points. Chris Bell was the only other scorer in double figures with 14.

