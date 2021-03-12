Syracuse Bubble Watch: March 12th Games to Watch & Desired Outcome

A look at the important games to help the Orange's bubble status.

NET UPDATE

Syracuse: Stayed at 39

North Carolina: UNC dropped one spot to 33 after beating Virginia Tech. It is true this makes no sense, but that's the NET ladies and gentlemen.

NC State: Stayed at 72 and a quad one win for Syracuse.

Buffalo: The Bulls moved up to 74, making them a quad two win for Syracuse.

Georgetown: Moved up to 85, just 10 spots away from quad two.

MARCH 12th GAMES

Mississippi State vs Alabama (12:00 p.m., ESPN): This game is only important because an Alabama win would prevent a potential bid thief in MSU from advancing in the SEC Tournament.

Cincinnati vs SMU (3:00 p.m., ESPN2): SMU is another team on the bubble. Its resume is lacking in several areas, so a win here would not put them in. Still, if you're Syracuse, you'd prefer a loss just to be on the safe side.

Georgetown vs Seton Hall (6:00 p.m., FS1): Georgetown continues to creep up towards quad two territory for Syracuse. A win here would help that cause and eliminate Seton Hall.

Tulane vs Houston (7:00 p.m., ESPNU): A Houston win prevents a potential bid thief in the AAC.

Akron vs Buffalo (7:30 p.m., CBSSN): Buffalo has moved up to being a quad two win for Syracuse. A loss could bump them out.

Oregon State vs Oregon (8:30 p.m., PAC12): Oregon State beating UCLA was helpful, but now Syracuse wants them to lose to prevent a potential bid thief from advancing.

North Carolina vs Florida State (9:00 p.m., ESPN): North Carolina dropped a spot in the NET rankings after beating Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels are close to moving up to quad one for Syracuse, and a win here should make that happen.

Ole Miss vs LSU (9:00 p.m., SECN): Ole Miss is a bubble team, LSU is in. Syracuse fans want LSU to prevent Ole Miss from adding a quality win to its resume.

Nevada vs San Diego State (9:30 p.m., CBSSN): Nevada is a potential bid thief and San Diego State is in. Syracuse fans should want the Aztecs to win this one.

Memphis vs UCF (10:00 p.m., ESPNU): Memphis is a bubble team, though on the outside looking in. A UCF win would destroy any hope for the Tigers.

Colorado State vs Utah State (11:59 p.m., CBSSN): Two bubble teams facing each other. The loser is likely out, the winner plays for the Mountain West title. This is a play in game of sorts, which is actually good for Syracuse. Utah State has a slightly weaker resume, so Syracuse fans will probably root for them. Either way, Syracuse should be ahead of both of these teams.

MARCH 11th RESULTS

Virginia 72 Syracuse 69: This one is self explanatory. Win and you're in. Syracuse is probably in anyway, but this would remove any doubt.

Maryland 68 Michigan State 57: It is a good thing Michigan State beat Michigan on Sunday, because otherwise they would be sweating Selection Sunday. This result means both teams are solidly in.

Georgetown 72 Villanova 71: Georgetown's win moves them up in the NET and keeps hopes alive that the Hoyas will move from a quad three to a quad two victory for Syracuse.

Seton Hall 77 St. John's 69: This eliminates St. John's while keeping Seton Hall's hopes alive. The Pirates still have work to do, however.

San Diego State 69 Wyoming 66: An Aztecs loss would have been a disaster for Syracuse because it means the automatic bid would have gone to someone who is not definitely in the tournament otherwise. San Diego State holds on, which is good for Syracuse.

Buffalo 74 Miami (OH) 63: Buffalo winning should move them to a quad two win for Syracuse.

Nevada 89 Boise State 82: A catastrophic loss for Boise State likely keeps them on the outside of the bubble. This was a big result for Syracuse.

Oregon State 83 UCLA 79: UCLA was considered one of the final bye selections before this game, but a loss to a subpar Oregon State team makes things a bit dicey for them. UCLA is probably still in, but the resume is not worlds better than other bubbles.

Duke vs Florida State (Uncontested): Duke had a positive covid test and thus ended its season..

North Carolina 81 Virginia Tech 73: This win was big because it pushes UNC into the top 30 in NET rankings, and therefore becomes a quad one win for Syracuse.

Ole Miss 76 South Carolina 59: Ole Miss losing would have been best case scenario for Syracuse, but this does not add a quality win to Ole Miss' resume.

Utah State 74 UNLV 53: A Utah State loss would have been ideal. Instead, the Aggies keep hopes alive though they remain on the outside looking in.

Colorado State 72 Fresno State 62: Most have Colorado State in the field, but on the edge. A win keeps them in whereas a loss would have ended their chances