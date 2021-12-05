Teisha Hyman's Triple Double Leads Syracuse to Blowout Victory Over Central Connecticut State

The Orange set a program record for points scored in a game in the win.

Syracuse writes program history with the most scored in a game (116) and dominates Central Connecticut State 116-65. Teisha Hyman led the Orange with the fifth triple double in program history and first to include points, assists and steals. She finished with 27 points, 15 assists and 11 steals. She nearly had a quadruple double as he grabbed eight rebounds as well.

Syracuse acting head coach Vonn Read was excited for Hyman's accomplishment.

“She’s a very talented scorer,” Read said. “She can do some things that a lot of girls can’t.”

This game is the 5th win for the Orange this season, as it improved to 5-4. But on the opposite side, this win for Syracuse handed the Blue Devils their 5th loss of the season.

This win is the most points scored in the first half of a game, and the most points scored total in a game for Syracuse women’s basketball. The first half ended with Syracuse securing 65 points and Central Connecticut 29.

Coach Read said he was proud of how the ladies played.

“I’ve been in this game for a long time, and that’s some of the cleanest basketball that I’ve been involved in,” Read said. “The players were super unselfish, everyone’s sharing the ball, and we did a lot of great things.”

The Orange maintained at least a 40-point lead in the second half, and yet it continued to grow.

By the end of the game, Syracuse scored 64% of the total points.

“We shot the ball extremely well,” Read said. “We were able to score a lot of layups in the paint… It was tremendous.”

Syracuse stayed consistent in their top scorers with Teisha Hyman (27), Chrislyn Carr (22) Christianna Carr (17).

Naje Murray scored her 1000th career point in the game.

“A stat like that is so crazy,” Murray said. “To think I could do it at this level is extremely humbling.”

Central CT’s main point-scorer was Eden Nibbelink, with 17 total points. Ashley Berube dominated the first half for the Blue Devils, but the team played a more balanced game in the second half, despite the increase in point margin.

For Central CT, Ashley Berube and Belle Lanpher trailed behind with 15 and 7 points apiece.

Syracuse continues its 2021-22 schedule with Cornell in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.