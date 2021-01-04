Syracuse Changes Opponents, Will Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday

The Orange will face the Panthers in their first game in over two weeks.

Syracuse Athletics announced Sunday night that Syracuse men's basketball's game on Wednesday is still on, but with a change of opponent. Instead of facing Florida State, they will play Pittsburgh. The Seminoles are in quarantine after a positive test within their program. The game will still tip at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Florida State had a positive COVID-19 test within their men's basketball program, which led to the postponement Saturday's game against Duke.

Syracuse has already had three COVID related incidents this season. The first came before the season opener, and the Orange had to pause all team activities for two weeks. They were only able to get one practice in before the first game. Buddy Boeheim then had to miss three games due to contact tracing. The last came after Syracuse's last game, which took place on December 19th.

Buffalo had a positive test the next day, which forced Syracuse to go into quarantine and pause all team activities. Syracuse resumed practice on Sunday, just a few days before Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

Syracuse is currently 6-1 (1-0) on the season. Their only loss is to Rutgers, who has been ranked all year. Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh will be their first home conference game.

Pittsburgh is currently 5-2 (1-1). They have not played since a December 22nd game against Louisville. They lost that game by 10 at home. Their other loss is to St. Francis. The Panthers most impressive win is over 19th ranked Northwestern.

