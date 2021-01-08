FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Syracuse vs Clemson Postponed, Will Play at North Carolina Instead

Schedule changes for Syracuse basketball.
Syracuse will no longer play Clemson on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the Clemson program. The Orange will play at North Carolina in its place, and their game Saturday night against Georgetown has been moved up from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

More from a press release from the ACC: 

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12. In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for January 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Because of the Clemson-North Carolina postponement, the Georgetown at Syracuse game on Saturday now will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM."

