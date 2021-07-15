Sports Illustrated home
Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule

The Orange basketball program will renew its rivalry with the Red Raiders.
Syracuse and Colgate had their 26 season streak of facing each snapped last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two programs will start a new one during the 2021-22 campaign, Syracuse Athletics announced on Wednesday. The game will take place on Saturday, November 20th in the Carrier Dome. 

More from the Syracuse press release: 

"Series Notes

  • Colgate is Syracuse's most familiar foe, with the two clubs having clashed 172 times.
  • The Orange lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 127-45, and have claimed victory in 54-straight games against their fellow Central New York residents.
  • The teams first met in 1902, when the Orange won, 33-8.
  • Colgate's most-recent win versus Syracuse came on Feb. 24, 1962, in Manley Field House by a 67-63 margin.
  • In the 2019-20 pairing, the Orange triumphed, 70-54, behind 17 points from .

The Raiders were 14-2 overall and captured their second-straight Patriot League crown in 2020-21. Colgate lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to third-seed Arkansas, 85-68. Coach Matt Langel is entering his 11th year at the helm in Hamilton, where he owns a 153-153 record.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four-bound Houston.

Syracuse men's basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250, and all price levels are available, including a limited number of floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area, as well as in the Executive Club Suite."

