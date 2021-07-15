Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule

Syracuse and Colgate had their 26 season streak of facing each snapped last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two programs will start a new one during the 2021-22 campaign, Syracuse Athletics announced on Wednesday. The game will take place on Saturday, November 20th in the Carrier Dome.

More from the Syracuse press release:

"Series Notes

Colgate is Syracuse's most familiar foe, with the two clubs having clashed 172 times.

The Orange lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 127-45, and have claimed victory in 54-straight games against their fellow Central New York residents.

The teams first met in 1902, when the Orange won, 33-8.

Colgate's most-recent win versus Syracuse came on Feb. 24, 1962, in Manley Field House by a 67-63 margin.

In the 2019-20 pairing, the Orange triumphed, 70-54, behind 17 points from .

The Raiders were 14-2 overall and captured their second-straight Patriot League crown in 2020-21. Colgate lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to third-seed Arkansas, 85-68. Coach Matt Langel is entering his 11th year at the helm in Hamilton, where he owns a 153-153 record.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four-bound Houston.

Syracuse men's basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250, and all price levels are available, including a limited number of floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area, as well as in the Executive Club Suite."