Syracuse Clears COVID-19 Protocols

Syracuse basketball received some good news Friday evening. Syracuse announced that there have been no positive tests after the game against Virginia and contact tracing did not result in required quarantine. This means the Orange should be good to go for the NCAA Tournament barring a change in circumstances.

“After consultation with and approval from the Onondaga County Health Department, we can confirm that all Tier 1 individuals (all members of the men’s basketball program who traveled to Greensboro) have tested negative following yesterday’s game against Virginia,” Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. “Additionally, no member of the program will be required to enter quarantine.”

“We are grateful for the ACC’s rigorous testing and public health protocols, which include the use of Knexon digital proximity technology. Syracuse continues to follow ACC and NCAA testing protocols, which has included daily COVID tests that began prior to the start of the ACC Tournament.

“We also appreciate the ongoing support from the Onondaga County Health Department. They have been a tremendous partner to Syracuse University and Syracuse Athletics.”

Virginia’s game against Georgia Tech was cancelled Friday after a positive covid test within the Virginia program. As a result, Georgia Tech advanced to the ACC Championship Game.

Syracuse and Virginia played Thursday afternoon. When the ACC announced the case within the Cavs program, the concern from the Orange’s perspective was if this would impact any of its players or the program as a whole. With the NCAA Tournament scheduled to start next week, there would not be time for a two week program pause. Luckily for Syracuse, that will not be an issue.