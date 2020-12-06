Syracuse Defeats Rider for Third Straight Victory

Syracuse Basketball comes away with an easy win at home vs Rider.

Syracuse handled Rider, 87-52 to start the season 3-0. The Orange began the game scorching hot from the field. More specifically, they shot lights-out from long distance, hitting on 12 threes in the first half. Freshman Kadary Richmond hit a triple to kick things off. From there, it was all Alan Griffin and Joe Girard.

Griffin could not miss early. He connected on his first four three-pointers, going 4-6 in a contest that seemed like a blow-out from the beginning. Syracuse went on 23-6 before Rider took its first timeout with 11:56 to play in the first half.

Griffin finished the contest with a game-best 23 points, going 8-11 overall. He also recorded five assists, which is what coach Boeheim was most impressed with from the junior transfer tonight.

"Coaches trust me, my teammates trust me, it's a process," said Griffin.

Girard finally found his shot after a couple of rough games to start the season. He hit a game-high six three-pointers, finishing the game with 21 points and hitting 50% from deep. Girard rewarded his teammates, the coaching staff, and his family back home for supporting him through his slump.

"I have coaches behind me that support me, my teammates support me," said Girard following the game. I have people back home, family members got on my butt, to say in a polite way. They pretty much told me I am representing a lot more than myself."

Girard also committed a game-high five turnovers, three of which came in the second half with Syracuse up big on the scoreboard.

Syracuse's defense was a problem for Rider throughout the night. The Orange forced 15 turnovers in total. They were on time, if not early on rotations, and in the face of nearly all shooters. Richmond had another stellar game on the defensive end with three steals, multiple deflections, and seven rebounds.

Freshman Woody Newton also had a promising showing in 22 minutes of action. Newton came in and hit three triples going 3-4 for the game. He also brought great energy and effort into the game, bringing down eight rebounds in the 87-52 win.

Fun fact: Syracuse tied the all-time program record with 15 threes vs Rider. After the game, Girard shared his thoughts on this team's ceiling from long-distance.

"This team is really deep shooting the ball. Alan, obviously put it up tonight, Buddy is a great shooter, unfortunately, he's not here right now. We have lots of threats from the three-point range."

Syracuse's next test will be its biggest one yet, as they travel to Rutgers to take on the 24th ranked Scarlett Knights. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 8, 9:30 p.m.