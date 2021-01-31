Syracuse women’s basketball: Tremendous fourth-quarter performance leads to a victory over the Fighting Irish

The women stay undefeated in the Carrier Dome as they finish a comeback with a win this time around.

The Orange had the Irish on its heels as Syracuse started on an 11-4 run behind three 3-point field goals via Tiana Mangakahia, Kiara Lewis, and Priscilla Williams.

Then the Irish would seemingly take control for the majority of the game as they went on a 26-4 run to solidify its lead in the first quarter. Leading the way for the Irish was Sam Brunelle, who finished the contest with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. After outscoring Syracuse 28-15 in the first quarter, Notre Dame took its foot off the gas pedal as the Orange scored 19-second quarter points to Notre Dame’s 16. Still, the Irish had a comfortable lead going into half-time of 44-34.

The Orange came out firing in the second half. Much like the game against No. 1 Louisville, Syracuse looked like a different team in the latter half of the game.

Mangakahia has been making plays all year for her teammates as she is amongst the league leaders in assists (Atlantic Coast Conference), averaging nearly eight per game. Against Notre Dame, however, Mangakahia took over the game with her outside shooting, something she is more than capable of doing but had not done so this season.

“She is a fantastic shooter,” Coach Hillsman said following the game in a virtual press conference. “I tell her every time they bluff (go under the screen), make them pay (shoot the ball). Fantastic game by her today.”

The sensational point guard had one of her best overall games of the 2020-2021 campaign as she poured in 19 points on 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc, to go along with 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

Freshman sensation Kamilla Cardoso continues to impress. The 6-foot-7 freshman is starting to dominate opponents regularly.

“Kamilla, I believe, is the best post (player) in the country,” Mangakahia said after the game in a virtual press conference.

Cardoso played an aggressive game against the Fighting Irish on Sunday, putting up 12 shots of which she made eight. Not only was the freshman getting shots up at a higher rate than she has been in recent games, but Cardoso also shut down the painted area for any incoming Irish visitors. She had nine blocks, the most of any Orange player since 2010.

Cardoso helped Syracuse play one of its finest fourth quarters of the season; the Orange outscored the Irish 23-4 in the final period. The freshman finished the game with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 9 blocks, and 2 steals.

"Any mistakes we made, Kamilla erased them," Hillsman said following the win he knew his team needed. "That's the game. That's why you pick up a post player like that in the paint that can block shots and change the game. Defensively, she really changed the game down the stretch."