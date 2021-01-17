Syracuse Blows Out Miami in Return from COVID-19 Pause

The Orange women looked as sharp as they had all season despite not playing in nearly a month.

Syracuse had not played since December 20th, but put together its best performance of the season as they blew out Miami 99-64. Syracuse improved to 6-1 (3-1) with the win, while Miami dropped to 6-5 (3-5).

In late December, the Syracuse women's basketball program was forced to go on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test. Games against Morgan State, North Carolina, Virginia, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech were all postponed or cancelled (Virginia has elected to opt out of the 2020-21 season).

After not playing for nearly a month, with practice limited due to the program being on pause, it would have been understandable if Syracuse started out showing some rust. Instead, the pause seemed to have the opposite effect. The Orange made 13 of its first 17 shots as they raced out to a 32-14 lead after the first quarter. Syracuse would only extend its advantage from there, dominating the Hurricanes on both ends of the floor.

Syracuse shot 64.4% from the floor overall including 17-30 (56.7)% from beyond the arc. The 17 threes tied a program record. They dominated the boards with a +16 edge. The Orange defense was stingy, holding Miami to 40.7% shooting and just three made three pointers along with 13 turnovers.

The Orange had balance offensively five players scoring in double figures and eight scoring at least six points. True freshman Priscilla Williams led Syracuse with a game high 26 points on 9-9 shooting and 6-6 from beyond the arc. Fellow true freshman Kamilla Cardoso was dominant inside, adding 17 points and eight rebounds. Star point guard Tiana Mangakahia had a double double with 10 points and 10 assists. Emily Engstler had 11 point and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Syracuse next plays North Carolina on Tuesday. That game tips at noon eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.