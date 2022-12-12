Syracuse Dominates Wagner

Syracuse Women’s Basketball is now 7-0 at the Dome this season after a commanding 30 point win over Wagner. The Orange won 83-53 with a standout performance in the first half from Dariauna Lewis and an overall team effort that showed this team has found its rhythm.

As this team works to find their identity as a unit, Lewis showed her ability to lead the team and set the pace. She had 13 points, all of which she scored in the 1st half, and 12 rebounds against Wagner. Lewis was a standout in second chance shots and using her size and athleticism to turn missed shots into scoring opportunities..

Although the Orange went into the locker room with 34 pts in the paint and 15 second chance points, Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman struggled. They both had only four points a piece at halftime. Fair ended the game with 10 points, whereas Hyman had six, but contributed with 10 rebounds.

Overall, Syracuse showed the depth of their team with 43 points from the bench. With the team trying to find their identity, the range of players they have bode well for them moving into conference play next Sunday. They also had 58 rebounds, which transcended their game and allowed them to capitalize to take the lead.

Coach Felisha Legette-Jack prides her team on their blue collar work ethic and it showed in their game against Wagner. Each player made an impact on the court, whether it was with points or rebounds. Saniaa Wilson was also one of those players who showed grit with 13 points and five rebounds. After Lewis was taken out in the second half, Wilson took the game into her own hands and was able to lead the team on the court.

The Orange are now 8-2 overall in the season. They head into ACC Conference play on December 18th against Wake Forest at the JMA Wireless Dome.